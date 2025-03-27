“You’ve got my head in a pickle”— Summer House star Ciara makes her feelings known about Jesse’s actions

The latest episode of Summer House, which aired on March 26, featured drama surrounding Jesse Solomon, Ciara Miller, and West Wilson. During the episode, Jesse admitted that he was initially interested in Ciara but didn’t pursue her in Summer House season 8 because West “called dibs.” This revelation left Ciara surprised, as she had no idea Jesse had considered making a move.

“This is the first time I’m even hearing Jesse say that he was potentially interested. And now you’ve got my head in a pickle,” Ciara said in a confessional.

Jesse’s admission came after he flirted with Ciara at a pirate-themed party while his current love interest, Lexi Wood, was absent. Their suggestive dancing and playful exchanges raised eyebrows among their friends.

Meanwhile, Jesse also found himself involved in another controversial moment when he was present during a late-night encounter involving Imrul Hassan, which later became a source of tension between him and Lexi.

Summer House: What happened between Jesse and Ciara

During Summer House season 8, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson quickly formed a strong friendship. However, Jesse missed the first week in the Hamptons, during which West showed interest in Ciara. Jesse revealed on the March 26 episode that West “called dibs” on Ciara at that time, which influenced his decision not to pursue her.

Jesse, 31, addressed the situation directly with Ciara, 29, during the party. He asked why she didn't give him a chance, to which Ciara asked why he never tried. Jesse then explained that he held back because West was interested in her.

West and Ciara’s brief relationship in season 8 ended on bad terms. Ciara later stated during the Summer House reunion that West played “games” with her throughout the summer and fall before their breakup. Despite West’s apology, tensions between them continued into season 9.

When Jesse expressed regret about not making a move, Ciara reminded him that the opportunity had passed. However, she also acknowledged that Jesse’s comments affected her.

Jesse jokingly referenced his current relationship with Lexi, saying, “So you’re saying don’t let Lexi stop me from you?” before kissing Ciara’s hand. Despite this, Ciara made it clear that Jesse had his chance before, pointing out,

“You’re practically married now, friend.”

What else happened in the episode

Elsewhere, Jesse confided in Craig Conover and Amanda Batula about his attraction to Ciara, saying,

“I’m not blind. Have you looked at Ciara? She has a heart of gold. She’s drop-dead gorgeous.”

He explained that their friendship had always been based on respect for West’s past relationship with her. When asked if he would ever date Ciara, Jesse revealed that he would. Meanwhile, Amanda and Craig discussed Jesse’s comments privately, with Amanda recalling that Ciara previously stated she would never date Jesse out of respect for West.

At the party, Jesse and Ciara were seen dancing closely at the pirate-themed party, which their castmates noticed. Paige DeSorbo commented,

“There’s definitely a sexual attraction. You can cut the sexual tension with a knife.”

Meanwhile, Jesse’s actions created additional controversy when he was involved in a late-night situation with Imrul Hassan. After returning from a night out, Imrul brought two women to the house and covered his bedroom camera.

Jesse entered the room out of curiosity and stayed for 37 minutes. The next morning, he casually shared the story with the group, revealing that the only thing that happened was a “toe-sucking” incident involving Imrul.

In a preview for the remainder of Summer House season 9, Lexi is seen confronting Jesse about the situation, expressing frustration over his behavior. She also has a tense conversation with Ciara, indicating that Jesse’s actions may have lasting consequences.

Summer House airs every Wednesday on Bravo.

