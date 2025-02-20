"Drama queen"— Summer House fans react to Ciara confronting West about talking to the press about her

Summer House season 9 aired episode 2 this week on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on Bravo. The segment saw the cast enjoy their time in the Hamptons however, the mood shifted slightly when Ciara confronted West about talking to the press about her after they broke up in December 2023.

While the cast praised each other for being mature, Kyle asked Ciara what she thought of West's haircut, which she disapproved of. She then criticized him for trying to be nice while pointing out his contradictory statements to the press.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and were conflicted by Ciara confronting West. One person wrote on X:

"I think Ciara is making this a way bigger deal than it is. Drama queen."

"Ciara is proof that no matter how beautiful or accomplished you are, you’re never immune to a medium ugly man f*cking up your good time," a fan commented.

"The way Ciara popped Wes’s ego so quickly as the table. Hats off to Ciara!" a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 felt Ciara might still have feelings for West:

"I feel like seeing that Ciara still has some feelings for West is just a reminder of how little time has passed since the reunion — and she spent several weeks of that minimal time completely distracted/not processing while filming The Traitors," a person wrote.

"West could have skated by this season if he had one genuine convo with Ciara, owning up to how he treated her & his genuine feelings, & sincerely taking her feelings into account. It’s not rocket science," a fan commented.

"Ciara is way too high maintenance. They had a convo post reunion. But Wedt didn’t go in a convent to repent so he’s gonna catch hell from Bitter Betty. People date, then break up. It’s life. Move on," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"Ugh Ciara is making their relash much bigger than what it was. It was a summer fling. You guys were not best friends or bf gf," a person wrote.

"Ciara is a very beautiful woman but that cannot cover up the fact that she’s a bit of a loser with low self esteem …very unfortunate combo that only benefits the loser white dudes she dates," a fan commented.

"That was such a beta a** move"— Ciara calls out West in Summer House season 9 episode 2

In Summer House season 9 episode 2, Paige praised the Bravo stars for being mature and not letting things get too awkward while referring to former couples — Lindsay and Carl, and Ciara and West.

Kyle asked Ciara what she thought of West's haircut and she stated she didn't like it. The conversation soon escalated into the female Summer House season 9 star confronting West about talking about her in the press, specifically the New York Times article he did.

She asked him why he didn't give her a warning about doing the article beforehand and criticized West for lying at the Summer House season 8 reunion. She recalled that in the article, he said he didn't like her but he said something different during the reunion.

She added that it would have been better if he was honest with her and called it a "beta a** move."

West told her that he wanted to speak to Ciara privately but Kyle said he wanted to be a part of the conversation as well since the Summer House season 9 cast was so close to one another. Ciara agreed and said that since everyone would eventually ask what happened, she felt it was best they talked with everyone else present.

Fans of the Bravo show commented on Ciara's behavior online and while some praised her, others felt she was making a big deal of the matter.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 26, to watch a brand new episode of Summer House season 9 on Bravo.

