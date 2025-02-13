“Had me teary-eyed”— Summer House fans react to Lindsay’s pregnancy announcement

The premiere episode of Summer House season 9 finally aired on February 12. It featured the cast members once again preparing for their Hamptons vacation and introduced a couple of new faces.

After last season ended on a bitter note when Carl broke off his engagement with Lindsay just days before their wedding, fans were eager to see the dynamic between the two in the latest season. However, before Carl's appearance in episode 2, Lindsay shared the news of her pregnancy with her fellow cast members.

Gabby gathered the cast members at the villa and informed them that Lindsay had an announcement to make. Lindsay then took a trip back 8 years, sharing her story and explaining how it led her to this moment: her pregnancy. While most cast members congratulated her, Jesse expressed concerns about how Carl would react.

During dinner, Ciara, West, and Kyle struggled to piece together the timeline of Lindsay's relationship with her new boyfriend, Turner, and when she became pregnant after breaking up with Carl last season.

Fans of Summer House took to social media to react to Lindsay's pregnancy announcement.

"Maybe it’s the wine or the aguardiente but Lindsay’s pregnancy announcement had me teary-eyed," a fan said.

"Lindsay told the house about the pregnancy and made 60k+ on that IG announcement two seconds later that’s my GIRL," said another.

"I never want a baby... because gross... but I'm so happy for Lindsay... been a stan since day one," commented one.

"Lindsay making this long **s speech for her pregnancy announcement then going upstairs to change into comfy clothes while making money by posting the announcement. Icon!" wrote another.

Some fans of Summer House thought Lindsay made the storyline better by bringing in her pregnancy twist.

"The Summer House premiere was low energy and boring. At least @LindsHubbs is giving us a storyline," an X user wrote.

"Having a pregnant person in the house is def weird but Lindsay is like always interesting even if you hate her and she’s better than Sober Carl because he’s so damn boring," another wrote.

"Lindsay ruining Carl’s first day in the Hamptons by announcing her pregnancy is actually so funny," added another.

What else happened on the premiere episode of Summer House season 9?

In the last season, Ciara and West parted ways bitterly because she didn't want to be in a committed relationship. In the premiere episode of season 9, Ciara announced that she wanted nothing to do with West, even calling him a "loser."

A newcomer from the Hamptons, Lexi caught Jesse's eye, and he flirted with her right from the start. Later in the episode, he told Paige she was pretty but also described her as "ditzy." He then asked Lexi if she thought she was "ditzy" and if she graduated high school.

Jesse also had his sights on the newly single Ciara; he flirted with her and helped her carry her bags. Carl's reaction to Lindsay's pregnancy sparked fan curiosity, so when episode 1 ended with Carl's entry, it was a cliffhanger.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 will be released every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

