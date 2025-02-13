Summer House season 9 premiere recap: The housemates return to the Hamptons as Lindsay reveals her pregnancy

Summer House season 9 premiered on February 12, 2025, and brought on two newcomers, Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood. The new season brings tension as the main cast members deal with leftover issues from season 8.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup remained unresolved, while Amanda had new priorities and Paige DeSorbo's busy schedule added drama. Returning cast members included Paige, Kyle Cooke, Amanda, Lindsay, Carl, Ciara Miller, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, and Gabby Prescod, with newcomers Lexi Wood and Imrul Hassan joining them in the Hamptons house.

In the latest episode, Lindsay Hubbard revealed her pregnancy while Ciara opened up about her time on another reality show. Jesse wasted no time getting close to newbie Lexi, much to West’s dismay.

What happened in Summer House season 9 premiere?

The Summer House season 9 episode kicked off with a recap of last season's reunion. Months later, the group headed to the Hamptons. Ciara picked up Paige, who tossed her suitcase into the trunk with ease. Ciara shared some gossip about her experience on The Traitors. West then asked Jesse to share a room, and Jesse eventually agreed.

It turned out West was nervous about Ciara and wanted Jesse as a buffer. New cast members Lexi and Bailee arrived next. Jesse immediately hit it off with Lexi, and she seemed to enjoy his attention. The rest of the group, including Amanda, Kyle, Paige, and Ciara, arrived soon after. Everyone exchanged warm greetings, except for Ciara, who playfully slapped West on the chest instead of hugging him.

Jesse became interested in Ciara and noticed how attractive she looked. The girls caught up, and Ciara shared her issues with West. Paige suggested a bold solution to handle him.

Ciara vented about West, especially his public comments on their breakup. Gabby and Lindsay arrived, with Lindsay hiding her baby bump. To reduce stress, Lindsay's partner Carl planned to arrive the next day. While everyone picked rooms, Jesse helped Ciara with her luggage and flirted with her, later joining Paige and Ciara to chat.

When asked about the new cast members, Jesse teased Lexi for being a bit airheaded. Paige jumped to Lexi's defense, attributing her demeanor to her Canadian background. Jesse's opinion of Lexi changed when he learned she thought he was cute. Jesse wondered if Ciara could have a peaceful summer despite her tension with West on Summer House.

After Jesse left, Paige and Ciara had a conversation about Lindsay and Carl. Paige predicted that Lindsay and Carl would go back to being friends, but Ciara disagreed. Jesse met West downstairs to unpack, but his mind was on Lexi. He wondered if she was single. After Lexi helped Amanda set up for dinner, Jesse made her a drink and asked about her relationship status.

He was happy to learn she was single, and he revealed he was single too. Gabby gathered everyone in the living room, which was unusual. Paige joked that they only used that room for special occasions, like eating McDonald's. Lindsay stood up to make an announcement. She started telling a long story about her dating history. Kyle teased her about taking so long to get to the point.

The others listened patiently on Summer House as Lindsay finally shared her news about getting pregnant by showing her ultrasound picture. Later, DJ Kyle shared his plan to prioritize his wife's happiness. Kyle boasted about getting home early, which Jesse and West thought was a smart move to keep Amanda happy. The episode ended with Carl's arrival at the house.

Summer House continues on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

