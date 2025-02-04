Summer House season 9 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Season 9 of Summer House will premiere on Bravo on February 12, 2025. The trailer, released in December 2024, teases new faces and returning cast members with drama, romance, and new friendships in the Hamptons. Returning cast members include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, West Wilson, and Carl Radke.

Bravo has also announced two new cast members who will spend their summer with the main cast in season 9. Imrul Hassan is described as a "motorcycle-riding real estate broker" from New York with a penchant for parties and an unapologetic attitude. The other contestant is Lexi Wod - an energetic Canadian model and influencer who seems to have struck up a friendship with Jesse Solomon.

Featuring new and old faces, season 9 appears to continue the tradition of showcasing both the fun and the drama aspects of living with friends during summer.

3 major takeaways from Summer House season 9 trailer

The Summer House season 9 trailer reveals Lindsay Hubbard entering the house pregnant after her fallout with ex-fiance Carl Radke. It also teases the strain in Paige and Craig's relationship, which leads to their breakup in the season.

1) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard continued drama

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard (Image via Bravo)

The Lindsay and Carl drama is expected to be one of the focal storylines of season nine. After months of fighting, Lindsay and Carl left season eight with the announcement of their breakup and called off their engagement shortly after. This led to significant drama during their meeting in the season eight reunion episode.

In the trailer for the new season, fans witness Lindsay accusing Carl of cheating on her before their breakup, calling him a "fraud" and a "cheater," suggesting he was in contact with another woman before their relationship officially ended.

During the season eight two-part reunion episode, Lindsay revealed she was dating someone new. In the trailer, she announces her pregnancy to fellow housemates, which adds another layer to her and Carl's dynamic. Lindsay reveals she's not living with her new partner, which might influence interactions with Carl. The trailer also teases awkward moments between them as they appear to challenge each other's narrative post-breakup.

2) Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's breakup

Paige DeSorbo in Summer House season 9 trailer (Image YouTube/@Bravo)

Paige struck up a connection with the Southern Charm star, Craig Conover, after a crossover episode of Summer House in 2019 and made their relationship official in 2021. The main challenge in their relationship was the long distance, with Paige living and focusing on her career in New York while Craig lived in South Carolina. Both made trips to see each other and managed the long distance for a few years.

The strain in the relationship started as Craig expressed his feelings about marrying Paige and settling down in South Carolina. However, Paige was hesitant about this proposal as she was in no rush to get married and wanted to focus on her career in New York.

Eventually, during an episode on Paige's podcast Giggly Squad in December, she announced their breakup and emphasized that the decision was mutual, with no major incident that led to the decision.

In the trailer for Summer House season nine, glimpses of their breakup and discussions about Paige's career versus her relationship were highlighted, indicating it would be a focal point of the season. After the trailer release, cast member Kyle Cooke chimed in on their dynamic before the breakup, telling E! News there were red flags he noticed during the previous summer.

"There was one moment that she and I had where she was talking about some of the challenges that they were facing. Literally in the three years they were dating, this is the first time I've ever heard of a speedbump, which is interesting."

3) New cast members dynamic and potential love triangle

New faces announced to feature in Summer House season nine include a New York-based real estate broker known for throwing big parties and enjoying the nightlife and a Canadian model known for her positive energy who aims to make new friendships and potential romances.

In the trailer, a potential love triangle involving Lexi, Ciara, and season 8 member Jesse Solomon is teased, adding more intrigue to the new season. Lexi's connection with Jesse is evident in the trailer, and there's also noticeable chemistry between them, highlighted when they are shown spending time together.

There are also hints of tension between Ciara and Lexi in the teaser, particularly when Lexi expresses concern about Jesse flirting with Ciara. This sneak peek suggests Ciara might be romantically involved with Jesse.

Meanwhile, Imrul promises to introduce new dynamics between the castmates with his wild spirit. The trailer hints at his love for parties and his flirtatious nature with the ladies of the house. The trailer also highlights a significant conflict with Kyle Cooke, where Kyle appears upset over something Imrul has said or done. These new faces promise fans fresh drama and new relationship dynamics in the upcoming season of Summer House.

Summer House season 9 premieres on February 12, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

