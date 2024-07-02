Summer House season 9: Full cast list and everything we know about Bravo show 

Details on Summer House season 9 are out, the new season is officially starting filming from July 4 onwards, according to Variety. The release date is still under wraps but information about the cast is out. The last season saw Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard part ways after an engagement that lasted throughout the season.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula although in a stable marriage had scattered disagreements about Amanda's decision to leave Kyle's business. Ciara Miller and West Wilson also parted ways after a hot and cold relationship, while Jesse Solomon battled with his cancer diagnosis.

Summer House season 9 is to see all the cast members come back for the new season, except for Danielle Olivera.

Who will be returning for Summer House season 9?

As per Variety, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are both going to put their differences aside and appear on Summer House season 9 together. After the last season saw this long-time couple split, fans were worried if they would be willing to live under the same roof again. Turns out they are, because both of their presence in the upcoming season is confirmed.

The concept of the show follows the cast members gathering in the Summer House to have a good and enjoyable summertime with their friends. Summer House season 9 will have all the stars returning to their vacation destination this year too.

This includes Paige DeSorbo, Gabby Prescod, Kyle Cooke and his wife Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, West Wilson, and Jesse Solomon. And of course the now-estranged couple Carl Radke and Linsay Hubbard.

West Wilson's confession on The Viall Files podcast, in June 2024, was a confirmation of his appearance in the upcoming season. He talked about how he was going to deal with the tension between himself and Ciara after the pair broke up in season 8 of the show. He said:

"I’m going to be myself, and however that interaction goes, I will be respectful. Whatever her boundaries are, I’ll do that".

Jesse appeared on the Trading Secrets podcast the same month and said he was hopeful of returning to the show saying,

"I’m very hopeful that I will be in the Hamptons, I will be in the Hamptons regardless of if I’m on the show, but I’m hopeful it’ll be on the show".

Fans are curious to see how changed the dynamics in the house will be after the finale episode saw such major changes in the relationships of the people in the house.

Why is Danielle Olivera exiting the Summer House season 9?

The only member not coming back for season 9 is Danielle Olivera. She announced her exit from the show in an Instagram post dated June 25. The post read,

"Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House."

She added that she needed to trust her gut and that she wanted to prioritize herself which is why she had decided to not pursue the show full-time. However, that doesn't exempt Danielle from making a guest appearance on the newest season.

Filming details of Summer House season 9

Variety confirmed that the filming hasn't begun yet, but will be starting after July 4, which is a Thursday.

The release date of Summer House season 9 is unknown, however, season 8 of the show can be streamed on Peacock.

