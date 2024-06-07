Summer House season 8 reunion special — Recap and more details explored

Summer House season 8 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, June 6, 2024. During the segment, the cast gathered to catch up with late-night talk show Andy Cohen as they discussed the events of the latest season and updated fans about what had happened after the show.

The cast additionally talked about Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup, as well as what happened between Ciara Miller and West Wilson after the show concluded. Paige clashed with Danielle and Lindsay after information about certain off-camera incidents surfaced.

Summer House season 8 will officially wrap up next week with part two of the reunion special, which will air on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

What happened on Summer House season 8 tonight?

In the latest episode of Summer House season 8, reunion special part 1, Andy Cohen inquired about Carl and Lindsay's breakup, which was featured in the finale segment. Andy asked Carl whether he had intended to break up with his fiancé before they had the final conversation.

Carl said he wanted to be on the same page as Lindsay and resolve conflicts. Meanwhile, Lindsay chimed in and said that Carl didn't want to get married. Gabby defended the female cast member and said Lindsay didn't think it was a "break-up conversation."

Lindsay added that the day the segment was filmed, she woke up in the morning and asked Carl why they were filming. She went on to say that "for 45 minutes, Carl popped off" on her and was screaming at the top of his lungs.

The two disagreed on the events of the day, and Carl told her she needed to own her behavior, expressing how they were both upset. Carl said breaking up was the right decision and noted that it made her happier. He went on to say that Lindsay was dating someone and still lived in the apartment while he paid part of the rent and took care of the wedding expenses.

Later in the episode, Paige opened up about Lindsay trying to "sabotage" her and said that before she found out about it, she and the Summer House season 8 cast members were "cool."

Paige revealed she was in Vegas for BravoCon when she found out that Lindsay tried to sabotage her photoshoot. When Lindsay tried to defend herself, Paige said that Carl told her about a conversation he overheard between the former and one of her friends as they talked about Paige's photoshoot.

Carl recalled the conversation and said that the unnamed friend said Paige wanted to do the photoshoot at her place of business and wondered whether the Summer House season 8 cast member didn't know she and Lindsay were friends. Paige compared Lindsay and Danielle and said they tried to "physically do things to come" for her.

Danielle wondered how she was a part of the conversation when Paige brought up the former leaking a story about her boyfriend, Craig Conover, being kicked out of Amanda and Kyle's wedding. In season 7, the Summer House cast member claimed she didn't leak the details of the story. However, she later said she only confirmed what was already being said about Carl.

Andy Cohen then followed up with Ciara Miller and West Wilson about their relationship. Season 8 marked the latter's first appearance on the show, and the two developed a romantic relationship that lasted until they broke up in December, but not on the best terms.

Although West believed they were on the same page about breaking up, Ciara revealed that after they had the final conversation, West was ready to go to another bar while she went home and cried. Paige and Gabby rallied behind Ciara and said it felt like West used the show as an excuse to break up with the Summer House star because he couldn't commit.

Ciara admitted she was right to be cautious about West and broke down in tears, and West apologized to his ex-girlfriend. He said he didn't intend to hurt anyone but wasn't able to navigate the relationship while tackling the new-found fame.

Summer House season 8 will return next week with part 2 of the reunion special, which will air on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on Bravo.