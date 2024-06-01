"I’ve completely moved on"— Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard discusses break up with Carl Radke

Summer House aired its season 8 finale earlier this week on Thursday, May 30, 2024, during which, fans saw Carl Radke break up with Lindsay Hubbard. The two got engaged after Radke proposed to her in season 7 and broke up in August 2023.

Fans saw the events leading up to the breakup play out on camera, followed by Radke telling the Bravo celebrity that he didn't want to marry her. Months later, Lindsay spoke to Glamour about the aftermath of the breakup, stating that she was indifferent about her former fiancé.

"I've completely moved on in my life and I have so much to focus on in my future," Hubbard added.

She further said that when she watched Summer House season 8 back, she saw a "past relationship" and called it "infuriating." However, when the cast member saw him at a wedding a while back, she felt "indifferent."

"I'm just more over it than any other emotion. Like I said, he's like another guy in the room."

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard opens up about what happened after the breakup

While in conversation with Glamour's Perrie Samotin, Hubbard praised her friend and Summer House co-star Gabby Prescod and said she surrounded herself with her girlfriends after the heartbreak.

"Gabby came over every single day for, legitimately, two weeks straight. And we would sit and talk and talk. As we put everything on the table, I saw the red flags that I had been ignoring, out of love, and maybe out of the (desire for a fairytale.)"

The Summer House season 8 star added that she was not going to pretend like "there wasn't an element to that." She added that in her mind, she thought she had fallen in love with her best friend and was going to marry him. The Bravo personality also added that the idea of being with Carl Radke added to her being "blinded" to the red flags that she was previously willing to ignore.

Hubbard stated that she felt she dodged a "massive bullet," thanking the universe for stepping in and saving her from a "long, hard, rough life" ahead.

"And because of that, I learned a lot from a very traumatic experience, and I feel like I learned a lot about what I’m not going to do in my future, especially in my romantic life."

When asked about her reaction to watching her and Carl's conversations on screen during season 8 of the Bravo show, especially about their future together, Lindsay said she was confused in those moments and was asking the most basic questions. She added that over the summer, the 37-year-old went over their conversations in her head and formed a theory.

The Summer House cast member felt that Carl didn't have the answers to her questions, which she believed made him feel "dumb." Hubbard was also asked about her seemingly questioning Carl's sobriety earlier in the season, which the fans had a negative reaction to.

Lindsay explained that that particular night was their first in the house since they had missed the first weekend. She opened up about feeling anxious about her relationship with some of the girls, adding how she felt "Carl's behavior was off

"We’re coming in almost on our back foot. I’m drinking more, just slugging rosé, and Carl’s behavior was off. It was. I don’t think it’s wrong of me to question when someone’s behavior is off. I’m drunk, I’m emotional, I have anxiety, I’m on edge, I’m not paying attention to the fact that there are cameras or microphones around the house."

She added that she was "venting" but admitted that she should have been more careful with her words, especially since it was a conversation that took place on national television.

Episodes of Summer House season 8 are available to stream on Peacock.