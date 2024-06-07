"Reddest red flag"— Summer House season 8 fans criticize West Wilson during reunion special

Summer House season aired part one of the reunion special on June 8, 2024. During the segment, Ciara Miller and West Wilson were asked about what happened between them after the show since they developed a romantic relationship while filming.

The former couple opened up about dating for a few months after the show ended. Talking about their chemistry on the show, Ciara called West a "funny guy". However, she added:

"He was playing a game with me."

She got emotional when asked about their physical intimacy after the show and said she doesn't give herself to just anyone easily. Several cast members criticized West Wilson for how he treated Ciara as did fans online.

One Summer House season 8 fan wrote on X:

"West’s inability to react with even an ounce of empathy during this whole conversation even as Ciara is crying is the reddest red flag. #SummerHouse."

"West did not do himself any favor.. he sounded clout chasing f-boy vibes and explained why Ciara did not interact with him at all at the Season premiere party. I guess he isn't that sweet peach, he still a dude...#SummerHouse," another fan wrote.

"No because why did I get emotional seeing Paige rally behind Ciara. Like how could someone [West] look at that woman and treat her less than and I’m so happy she has a friend group that never let her forget who she is. #SummerHouse," an X user wrote.

Summer House season 8 fans rallied behind Ciara Miller and called out West for his behavior after the show:

"West was dating her. Took her to visit his parents, took her to see a brother here & took her to visit a brother there. Took her to a wedding, took her to Chicago, Missouri. Then pulls out for “show-related reasons." I'm sorry, Ciara. I know how much this is hurting. #SummerHouse," a fan wrote.

"I can totally relate to Ciara about seeing s*x as a big deal and not hooking up with people that you're not serious with. West just played along, bread crumbling her, until he got what he wanted and then showed his true colors. Feel bad for her. #SummerHouse," another fan commented.

"West I better not catch you, he is literally the definition of a f-boy and piece of sh*t. He used Ciara and love bombed her just to get more eyes on himself. I knew he was full of shit. #SummerHouse," an X user wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans praised Paige for calling West out during the reunion special:

"Paige gave West a full course on Reality TV! And defended Ciara like the real friend she is. #SummerHouse," a person wrote.

"God knows I’ve been tough on Paige in the past. But saying to West “that would be a very lucky spot for you”—I loved her in that moment. #SummerHouse," another person commented.

Ciara Miller and West Wilson open up about relationship after Summer House season 8

Summer House season 8 marked West Wilson's reality TV debut and he quickly developed a close relationship with Ciara Miller. The two got romantically involved and proceeded with the relationship after the show concluded.

During the reunion special, Andy Cohen asked the former couple what happened after filming and they revealed they were together till December 2023. The duo also shared that they slept together, which was one thing Ciara didn't want to indulge in while on the show since it was a big deal to her.

The other cast members slammed West for potentially leading Ciara on and the male cast member explained that none of his feelings were fake. However, he admitted to not understanding how to navigate the relationship amidst the fame. Andy Cohen asked Ciara whether she felt played by the cast member, the Summer House season 8 star said that she was right to proceed with caution.

After a long discussion that left Ciara in tears, West apologized to her and told the cast mates he didn't want to hurt her. After the episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the situation. While some criticized West, others supported Ciara and praised Paige for sticking up for her friend.

Summer House season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on June 13, 2024 on Bravo.