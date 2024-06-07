What happened between Ciara Miller and West Wilson after Summer House season 8? Details explored

Summer House season 8 aired part one of its reunion special on Thursday, June 6, 2024. During the segment, talk show host Andy Cohen questioned Ciara Miller and West Wilson about what happened after filming wrapped up.

The now-broken-up couple revealed that they dated from September to November and kept "things rolling to December" but soon fizzled out. Although West previously told Paige that he wasn't involved with other women during the summer, West revealed that he had been with other women at the beginning of their relationship.

Several cast members came to Ciara's defense, including Paige and Gabby, who called the male cast member out for potentially leading Ciara on and using the show as an excuse to break up with her.

Summer House season 8 will return next week with part two of the reunion special on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

"He was playing a game with me" — Summer House star Ciara Miller opens up about relationship with West Wilson

During part 1 of Summer House season 8 reunion special, Andy Cohen asked Ciara and West about their relationship after the show. The couple sparked a romance during the summer, which was featured on the Bravo show, and continued their relationship for a few months after the cameras were put down.

About their split, Ciara said:

"He was funny. I love a funny guy. I don't know, I got got a little bit. He was playing a game with me."

Andy later asked what happened between the two and the Summer House season 8 star revealed that alongside being together, they also visited West's parents, stayed with his brother, and even attended a wedding together.

West Wilson, the Summer House season 8 newcomer, said that while they didn't have a conversation about exclusivity, they were "basically" dating and hung out every day.

Ciara further noted that she didn't think West was sincere about his feelings and "latch(ed)" onto her for "clout". The latter felt it was offensive to question his feelings and clarified that it wasn't "fake."

Paige defended her friend and said when the show wrapped up filming, West didn't need Ciara and started being distant. He explained that things didn't end between them until months later, and believed they were on the same page. Ciara responded:

"He was ready to go to the next bar and I went home crying because you're telling me, you can't commit basically for show related reasons."

The newcomer accepted not being able to navigate the relationship amidst his newfound fame, and said he felt like he came on the show and people assumed he was "just Ciara's puppet."

Gabby Prescod called West out and said that she believed he was using the show as an excuse because he was unable to commit. Ciara agreed, saying that it was a "copout." She was angry with her ex-boyfriend and said she was right to be cautious about him.

"I told you all f*cking summer how intentional I am… You got everything you wanted out of me, and I got the bare minimum.”

Seeing the cast being upset with West, Jesse Soloman pointed out that the newcomer didn't cheat on Ciara. Paige explained that nobody blamed West for wanting to be on the show but they were Ciara's friends.

The Summer House season 8 cast member added that she and the other cast members couldn't understand how the fame was more "enticing" than West's real life. West apologized to Ciara and noted that he didn't intend to hurt her.

Summer House season 8 will return next week on Bravo.