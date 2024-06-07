Summer House season 8 aired part one of its reunion special on Thursday, June 6, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Lindsay and Carl clash after the latter ended their engagement on camera during the season finale of the Bravo show.

The episode also saw Paige accuse Lindsay of sabotaging a photoshoot that happened over the summer, and when asked about where she got the information, the cast member named Carl. Paige also got into an argument with Danielle during the segment after previously clashing with her several times over the summer.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the cast member's behavior and were divided by how she acted. While some criticized her for her conversation with Lindsay, others praised her comments to Danielle.

"We all know a girl like Paige who will be so sweet to you when it suits her/ she needs something from you and then cut you out at the knees when it’ll add to drama. It’s great for reality tv I suppose but not the type of friend people usually want.. #SummerHouse."

"Does someone on production tell Paige every reunion she’ll be fired if she doesn’t try to eviscerate Lindsay Hubbard bc this is looking like someone desperately looking to make a fight out of nothing substantial. I’m just starting to like Paige but literally … what?#SummerHouse," another person wrote.

"Why does Paige always wait to bring up random off camera issues with Lindsay during the reunion? Like girl handle your off camera issues when they happen. Don’t make shit up or bring up random stuff that happened months ago off the show #summerhouse," a fan wrote.

"So Danielle is saying the only reason she didn’t apologize to Paige is because she didn’t know Paige knew she wrote the article? After it was such a hot topic at the reunion, why not go to her “woman to woman” and own it???? #SummerHouse," a person wrote.

"Paige is turning Danielle into a 4 course meal lmao #summerhouse," another person wrote.

"Paige has been slaying this reunion. Danielle got caught and still is trying to deflect. Make it make sense. #SummerHouse," a fan wrote.

"I loveeeeee Paige she is a straight shooter my girl be seeing through the BS with Lindsay & Danielle summerhouse," a fan wrote.

"Paige is quick clapping back at Danielle - I don’t hate you, I just see you. #SummerHouse," another fan wrote.

Paige accuses Lindsay of sabotaging her photoshoot in Summer House season 8 reunion special

In part 1 of Summer House season 8, Paige revealed that while she and Lindsay were in a good place over the summer, the latter allegedly sabotaged her photoshoot.

She said that Carl told her during BravoCon 2023 that he overheard a conversation between Lindsay and one of her friends.

When Lindsay tried defending herself, Paige revealed that Carl told her about the possible sabotage on the day of her birthday while in Vegas and she was "distraught."

"Like I couldn't even go to my birthday, I was so sad."

Carl recalled the conversation and said that Lindsay's unnamed friends said over the phone that she didn't believe Paige had a photoshoot at her establishment.

The friend allegedly asked if the Summer House season 8 cast member didn't know she and Lindsay were friends. Lindsay assured Paige she didn't say anything like that and didn't even know she had a photoshoot.

Paige said Lindsay and Danielle were "similar friends" and "physically do things" to sabotage her. Danielle was upset that the conversation became about her.

For the unversed, in season 7, Danielle allegedly leaked a story to People Magazine about Craig being kicked out of Amanda and Kyle's wedding. In the previous season, Paige accused Lindsay of the leak, and in the latest season, it was revealed that Danielle had done it.

After the episode aired, Summer House fans took to social media to react to the segment. They praised her for confronting Danielle about leaking a story about her boyfriend and for defending Ciara Miller. However, they were unhappy about her behavior towards Lindsay.

