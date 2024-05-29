Summer House season 8 reunion trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Bravo just dropped the Summer House season 8 reunion trailer, showing some of the most shocking revelations. Summer House season 8 reunion will be a two-part reunion. The first part will air on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 9 pm ET, followed by the second on June 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

Summer House season 8 cast members, including Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson can be seen throughout the trailer.

Bravo describes the reunion as:

"...the Emotional and “Vicious” Summer House Season 8 Reunion."

The Summer House season 8 reunion trailer includes many secrets and shocking revelations. It focuses on West Wilson, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke and the former friendship between Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo.

Formerly engaged couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard look like they are at war with each other. The trailer also shows how things went wrong with Ciara Miller and West Wilson. Amongst many relationships, the friendship between Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo is what everyone is rooting for.

3 major takeaways from Summer House season 8 reunion trailer

1. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke at war

Former fiancés Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are about to engage in a heated battle, exposing each other's 'lies' following their broken engagement.

Fans know that host Andy won’t waste any time and will get right into the discussion. The Summer House season 8 reunion trailer opens with Andy asking everyone:

"By a show of hands, who here thinks Carl was afraid of Lindsay?"

Almost everyone raised their hand, including Lindsay, Carl, and Andy.

Lindsay and Carl were seen going head-to-head, sharing details of their breakup. While Lindsay shared how Carl has told a lot of lies, Carl explained,

"There’s just been quite a few things since we broke up that just aren’t true."

However, Carl also denied that he intended to break up with Lindsay when they sat down together last summer to discuss their relationship problems.

2. What went wrong with West Wilson and Ciara Miller

The trailer also focuses on another couple, West Wilson and Ciara Miller. Everyone rooting for them to work out will surely get some answers throughout the reunion. West, 28, started dating Ciara, 28, last summer. Throughout the trailer, he was quite uncomfortable answering questions. West said:

"The Bravo fanbase is all women. There’s just these things that I never…"

Amanda Batula jumped into the conversation and said, "Too many temptations" for West.

Ciara stayed silent, even when cameras zoomed in on her, and later, she was seen crying.

3. Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo's friendship

Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo looked like Grecian goddesses in their stunning dresses in the reunion trailer. There was indeed tension between them. Olivera told DeSorbo,

"Your confessionals, you think they are like super funny…They are damaging."

Paige’s quick response was:

"They are hilarious."

The face-off between them was quite intense, and there will be more to come in the upcoming season 8 reunion.

Paige, 31, alleged that Danielle likes to “physically come for me.” On the other hand, Danielle, 35, looked quite disgusted after hearing such a thing from Paige and accused Paige of making such “damaging” statements on the show.

Summer House season 8 reunion part one will air on Thursday, June 6 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.