Lindsay Hubbard dating history: All you need to know about Summer House star's past relationships

Lindsay Hubbard has been part of Summer House since the show premiered in 2017. She has also been integral to Winter House since it premiered in October 2021. Her dating life has consistently been in the public eye as she has appeared on the two shows twice a year.

Since 2017, Lindsay has been in five relationships. Despite being in multiple relationships throughout her seven years on the show, Lindsay never got a favorable outcome.

Be it her constant disagreements with season 1 boo Everett Weston, or her break up with Carl Radke mere weeks before walking down the aisle, nothing has dampened Lindsay's dating spirits as she stays optimistic about finding the one.

Lindsay Hubbard's dating history on Summer House and Winter House

1) Everett Weston in Summer House season 1

Lindsay Hubbard and Everett Weston were already dating when they entered Summer House in season 1. She said that they had been friends for over two years, but had started dating two months before coming to the show together. In the season premiere, Lindsay was seen saying:

"Everett's a sexy man".

Throughout the season, fans were witness to Lindsay and Everett's unending disagreements, which eventually led to their breakup. When they showed up on season 2 the following year, they had already split. At the season 2 premiere, Lindsay was seen saying:

"Of course I miss Everett, but this year, I’m single f-cking Lindsay, and I’m going to have my own room to do whatever the f-ck I want with whatever guy I want".

2) Stephen 'Stravy' Traversie in Summer House season 4

After a fling with Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard started dating Stephen on season 4 of Summer House. They were together for a year after that and even entered season 5 of the show as a couple. But season 5 saw them getting into fights several times, which led to their breakup.

Stephen tried reconciling with Lindsay but the latter maintained her decision to go their separate ways.

3) Austen Kroll in Winter House season 1 and Summer House season 6

Now a Southern Charm star, Austen Kroll used to date Madison LeCroy when he was on Summer and Winter House. However, he also sparked a romance with Lindsay in season 1 of Winter House, when they shared a house together.

Lindsay Hubbard confessed her love for him the same season, but Austen turned it down saying he loved her like a sister. He went on to pursue Ciara Miller instead. However, things took a steep turn in his and Ciara's equation when he kissed Lindsay on season 6 of Summer House. But their fling was short-lived.

4) Jason Cameron in Winter House season 1

After Austen Kroll said he didn't love her, Lindsay Hubbard went on to date Jason Cameron in Winter House season 1. After the season ended, they decided to give themselves some time to see if their relationship would go beyond the Vermont house. In the season finale, Jason said that he didn't think their relationship was just a fling.

Jason from Winter House (Image via Instagram/@jasoncameron13)

When they returned for season 2, they had broken up. In season 6 of Summer House, Lindsay revealed that she got pregnant with Jason's child and then endured a miscarriage. Jason didn't like that Lindsay declared the news publicly.

5) Carl Radke in Summer House season 7 and 8

After a fling that never went anywhere in season 4 of Summer House, the longtime best friends confessed their love for each other at Kyle and Amanda's wedding. They went on a month-long vacation thereafter, and made their relationship official in January 2022, according to Bravo.

Carl Radke from Summer House (Image via Instagram/@carlradke)

They moved in together by June 2022, and by August 2022, Carl Radke proposed to Lindsay Hubbard at the beach. Their proposal was aired on season 7 of Summer House. Their November 2023 wedding in Mexico was canceled after Carl walked out of it just three months before they were set to walk down the aisle.

The mishaps that led to their relationship falling apart will be documented in the ongoing Summer House season 8.

New episodes of Summer House season 8 drop every Thursday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.