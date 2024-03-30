Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard blames Carl Radke for "judging" her choices

Summer House season 8 released episode six exclusively on Bravo on Thursday, March 28. Titled Start Your Engines, the latest segment witnessed Carl delaying his return home to avoid the Friday night-fighting curse with Lindsay Hubbard. What also became a talking point was Kyle Cooke and Lindsay’s one-on-one conversation during their “Christmas in July” outing at the bar.

Viewers know that Lindsay and Carl have parted ways, but they were an engaged couple at the time season 8 was being filmed. In the latest Summer House episode, Kyle spoke to Lindsay about Carl’s adamant tendency to get married that he was overlooking through some red flags in their relationship.

The revelation was shocking to Lindsay who claimed that she did not feel safe expressing any emotion around Carl other than happiness. She defended herself blaming Carl for “questioning” and “judging her choices”, which the reality star believed led to their downfall.

Summer House star Lindsay weighs in on relationship trouble with Carl

Lindsay Hubbard said it was Carl who was to be blamed for their fights. According to her, she had to always walk on eggshells around him because Carl would snap at her if the emotion she was experiencing was anything other than happy. What also appeared troublesome to her was Carl’s objection to her drinking habit. The Summer House star noted:

“If I have one sip of alcohol and I have an emotion other than happy, it’s a problem. If I’m happy he’s totally fine. If I have something else in me that’s not so Stepford Wife he literally cannot handle it. He’s constantly being, like, ‘How many drinks have you had?’”

Lindsay said if Carl was constantly “judging” her choices, even she wouldn’t fall behind from pointing out his mistakes. She added:

“You wanna f**king yell at me for drinking when I’m not the one who has a problem? Then I’m going to start picking apart what you’re doing.”

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard says Carl wanted her to change

In the latest episode, Lindsday was also spotted having a candid conversation with other ladies about her relationship struggle. The reality star believed that Carl had assumed she would change once they began dating. She told her Summer House co-stars:

“I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve had a s*x problem or dated a sober guy. I honestly think he thought we were going to get into a relationship, and I was going to change.”

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke's wife and Carl Radke’s best friend, did not appear to have her opinion aligned with that of Lindsay. She did not voice her reservations at that moment. However, in a confessional of the episode, Amanda said:

“I don’t think Carl was like, ‘She’s going to change for me.’ I think Carl thought because we’re madly in love and going to get married she would have a little more respect for him. Or treat him differently than she does everyone else.”

During the same chat, Lindsay also spoke about experiencing “miniature flags” in her relationship, which weren’t red enough for her to say “Oh I don’t want to get married (to Carl).”

Season 8 continues to document the events that led to the dissolution of Lindsay and Carl’s engagement. So far viewers have seen Lindsay voicing her doubts about Carl’s sobriety and even detail problems related to their physical intimacy with her friends.

Summer House season 8 will air episode seven on Thursday, April 4, on Bravo.