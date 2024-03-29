Summer House: Kyle Cooke comments on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship issues

Episode six of Summer House season 8 was released on Bravo on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Titled Start Your Engines, the episode focused on the aftermath of Lindsay Hubbard speaking about her intimacy issues with Carl Radke in the previous installment of the show. After venting about her relationship troubles to the ladies, Lindsay also had a heart-to-heart conversation with Carl's best friend, Kyle Cooke.

The show's fans knew that Lindsay and Carl ended their relationship in September 2023 but they had been engaged when season 8 was filmed. The current season documents the rising tensions between Lindsay and Carl, chronicling the events that will eventually lead to their separation on camera.

In the latest Summer House episode, Kyle Cooke advised Lindsay to give it some time and work on their problems before deciding to tie the knot

Summer House star Kyle feels Carl is fixated on marriage

The latest episode of Summer House showed Kyle and Lindsay having a conversation about the latter's issues with her then-fiancé Carl. Kyle believed that his friend was in a "tunnel-vision mode" and he was so fixated on getting married to Lindsay that he overlooked some serious issues arising between them. Kyle added that he empathized with Lindsay and Carl's situation as they were both dear to him.

Cooke, the founder of Loverboy Inc. said that as a friend to both of them, he could "hear the pain" in their voices.

“My two cents, from (Carl's) perspective, look, ever since I got serious with Amanda (Kyle’s wife), he's wanted a relationship. He's told me that, for years. And, right now, he's in tunnel-vision mode, like, 'This wedding's happening'," Kyle added.

As he shared his perspective on Lindsay and Carl's relationship issues, Kyle highlighted that his best friend was adamant about pushing the marriage. According to him, Carl had been ignoring some red flags as he wanted to get married to Lindsay.

The Summer House star added that Carl was "so committed to seeing" the marriage through that he was pushing "through some red flags."

“Not even the red flags, some of the hardships," Carl noted.

Taken aback by the revelation, Lindsay insisted Kyle offer some more clarification to her. She double-checked if the Loverboy founder implied that her then-fiancé wanted marriage more than their actual relationship. To this, Kyle suggested that Lindsay and Carl needed to sort out some of their issues before diving into marriage.

“What I'm saying is, I know he loves you. He wants this so bad, and what I want you guys to do is try to work through some of this stuff," the Summer House star said.

Lindsay was overwhelmed when she heard Kyle’s reservations and broke down saying that she felt pressured into looking “happy” around him. She implied that she walked on eggshells in Carl’s presence and Kyle recognized that the formerly engaged couple had some serious talking to do.

"I just want you to know, I'm here for you and Carl,” the reality star said as he closed the conversation.

Kyle Cooke weighs in on Lindsay’s “blindsided” comment

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lindsay said that she spent a good summer with Carl Radke. However, she added that she felt “blindsided” when the latter called off their engagement. Kyle Cooke took objection to her comment on Summer House After Show highlighting how the exes consistently fought with each other.

As he considered that Lindsay might not appreciate his reaction, Kyle felt that Lindsay was "often times living in a different reality."

“Claiming you were blindsided, claiming you had a great summer, claiming you guys were in a good place. And it just kinda confirms that she's often times living in a different reality,” he said.

Summer House season 8 releases new episodes every Thursday, exclusively on Bravo.