Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke weigh in on their split 

Summer House season 8 continues to chronicle the rising tension between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. The exes, who broke up in September 2023, were dating at the time the latest season was filmed. It was Carl who called off their engagement a few months ahead of their planned wedding and also parted ways with Lindsay on camera.

Now, during separate appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former lovers candidly opened up about their relationship fallout. Summer House viewers will get to watch their break-up play in the upcoming episodes of the series. Radke has recently addressed why he decided to call it quits with Lindsay Hubbard when the cameras were rolling.

In the March 14 episode, Carl told host Andy Cohen that his intention was never to end his relationship with Lindsay when he confronted her about their relationship problem.

Summer House star Carl Radke reveals the reason behind the split

According to the reality TV star, the couple was trying to be on the same page, and the breakup just happened to be the outcome of their conversation. Carl believed some things needed to be addressed between the two because they continued to experience rough patches, which he called “ruptures.”

“We continued to have these ruptures and these things that I think needed to be addressed, and as the summer continued down that path, I was trying to address it. In that conversation addressing it, it ultimately led to, ‘We should probably not move forward with the wedding,’ and that’s what happened for me," the Summer House star noted.

Carl Radke said he has faced a lot of questions about the separation, and he is now trying to tackle them all with “respect and courtesy.” The reality star admitted it was a difficult situation, and reliving the past through the show has not been easier for both parties. He suggested:

“I’m trying to offer as much grace and compassion as I can because it’s tough.”

Carl claimed his relationship was unstable and that he was in no position to withstand the lifetime commitment of a wedding.

“I think a wedding is to celebrate your relationship, and there were foundational things that were not stable to move forward with a lifetime of marriage. I mean I believe in having a stable relationship before you celebrate a wedding, and we were not in that position, I believe, to move forward with the wedding," he continued.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard believes she wasn’t compatible with Carl

In a separate appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 8, Lindsay Hubbard spoke at length about not prioritizing herself in the relationship. According to her, she was in a rush to build a family while struggling amid the pressure of her ticking biological clock. Lindsay felt she looked over important factors, like finding compatibility with her partner.

"There is a lot of pressure on women in their 30's where we have a time clock against us, and I've always wanted a family and I do think — and I talk about this with my therapist a lot — that I was always putting the priority of the family first, rather than like, am I gonna get along or be compatible with the actual partner?," Hubbard said.

On Summer House season 8, fans are currently witnessing the events that led to the dissolution of their engagement. Lindsay has expressed her doubts about Carl’s sobriety and even detailed the problems related to physical intimacy between the two.

Summer House season 8 airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo.