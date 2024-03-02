"I was emotional and hurt": Summer House star Lindsay responds to backlash about questioning Carl's sobriety

Summer House season 8 premiered two weeks ago but Carl and Lindsay were absent from the first weekend in the Hamptons. The two made their first on-screen appearance of the season this week during episode 2. The duo, who were engaged at the time, arrived late and faced several cast members with whom they had a fallout in the previous season, including Paige and Danielle.

However, it was a fight between them that landed Lindsay Hubbard in hot water with fans. She felt dismissed by her fiancé when she expressed concern about some of the girls possibly making a big deal about her riding with the boys while going to the club. Carl noted that he was as calm as he could have been in the situation and told her that he didn't think it was a big deal.

In response, Lindsay asked him what he was on and later in the episode, called him "Cocaine Carl" while in conversation with another Bravo celebrity. Fans of the show were enraged after she seemingly questioned Carl's sobriety and slammed her online. The Summer House star then took to social media to explain her side of the story and noted that she was "emotional and hurt."

"I wish I had used better wording. I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends," she said.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard addresses "Cocaine Carl" comment

Summer House star Lindsay clarifies comments about Carl Radke (Image via Instagram/@lindshubb)

In Summer House season 8 episode 2, Carl and Lindsay got into a fight which stemmed from Lindsay feeling like her fiancé was dismissive of her feelings and concerns. The two rode in a car with the rest of the male cast members while going to a club and Lindsay was concerned that the women would think of that as an issue. Her then-fiancé tried to reassure her that it wasn't a big deal but this didn't sit too well with Hubbard, who asked Carl Radke what he was on.

Kyle Cooke, who was also in the car, told the cameras that Lindsay went from "zero to 100" rather quickly and said some hurtful things.

At the club, Lindsay repeatedly told Amanda Batula that she thought Carl was "on something" at the club. After consuming too much alcohol Lindsay asked Gabby Prescod to take her home. When the two returned home, the Summer House season 8 cast member told Gabby that the way Carl spoke to her was similar to how he spoke to her when he was on cocaine.

"I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight. Something's wrong with Carl. The way he was speaking to me, he was cocaine Carl tonight. It was weird," she said.

After receiving backlash online, the Bravo star took to social media to do damage control. She shared an Instagram story and mentioned that she never questioned Carl's sobriety before that moment and had always been his "biggest supporter."

"I have always been transparent on the show and have leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here."

Summer House season 8 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.