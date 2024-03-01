Summer House season 8 Cast: Age of all contestants in the show, explored

Summer House was quick to garner fans' love after its inception in January 2017 as it was a fresh addition to the channel's array of reality TV shows. The series followed a group of youngsters as they confronted their problems and mingled on their once-a-year getaway at the Summer House in Long Island.

After 7 successful seasons, the 'youngsters' of the Summer House are now grown-ups. With the comeback of the show's season 8 on Bravo on February 22, 2024, fans are curious about the current ages of the cast, six years after the show premiered.

The ages of all the cast members on Bravo's Summer House

The cast members of the Summer House seem to party all summer long, which to fans looks like they are still in their twenties. However, most of the cast members of the show are in their 30s, and some are in their 40s. The oldest cast member of Summer House is 41, and the youngest is 26 years old.

1) Kyle Cooke (41 years)

The oldest member Kyle Cooke is 40 and was born on August 4, 1982. He has been a constant on the show alongside two others.

2) Amanda Batula (32 years)

Amanda, who is married to Kyle is 32 years old and nearly a decade younger than her husband. She was born on July 24, 2021, and spoke about their age difference in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"At 30, knowing that we're married, we want to enjoy being married," Amanda said.

3) Lindsay Hubbard (37 years)

Born on August 11, 1986, Lindsay is 36 years old. She got engaged to her Summer House co-star Carl Radke in August 2022. After Kyle, she is the second cast member of the Summer House who has been an integral part of the show since season 1.

4) Carl Radke (39 years)

Carl Radke is the third of the three members who have been on Summer House since season one alongside his fiancé Lindsay and friend Kyle. Born on January 27, 1985, Carl was 32 when he joined the show in 2017 and is 39 right now.

5) Paige DeSorbo (31 years)

Paige although not the youngest, is among the younger members of the group and turned 31 on November 6, 2023. Known for her trysts with Southern Charm star Craig Conover, Paige's charm always attracts the limelight.

6) Danielle Olivera (35 years)

The recent episodes of the show saw Danielle in a tiff with Lindsay Hubbard because she forgot to wish the latter on her engagement with Carl Radke. Born on December 22, 1988, 35-year-old Danielle has been with the show since season 2.

7) Ciara Miller (28 years)

Ciara who landed a modeling gig at Victoria's Secret is a renowned model and a travel nurse. Even though she's not even nearly close to the ages of some of her co-stars, Ciara has achieved a lot when it comes to her career. Born on December 24, 1995, Ciara joined the show in season 5.

8) Gabby Prescod (32 years)

Born on May 8, 1991, Gabby Prescod is one of the newest members of the show joining only in the last season 7. Even though she was called "surface-level" by co-stars Mya and Ciara, Gabby's popularity with fans is apparent with her return to season 8 of the show.

9) Chris Leoni (31 years)

Chris Leoni is the youngest man on the show and the only one who is single. Chris' Bravo bio says, "Chris wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams?" Born on June 24, 1992, Chris joined the show in season 7, although the official Wikipedia page of the show doesn't confirm his return on season 8.

10) Mya Allen (32 years)

Mya was dating British racing driver, Oliver Gray, which became apparent on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she confessed to having broken up with him. Born on February 13, 1992, Mya Allen, was on seasons 6 and 7 of the show.

11) Samantha Feher (26 years)

The youngest cast member of the show, Samantha Feher was born on June 5, 1997. Starting in season 7, Samantha is also dating a fellow Bravo reality star, Winter House's Kory Keefer.

New episodes of Summer House drop every Thursday, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.