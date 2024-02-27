Andy Cohen reacts to RHOA star Porsha Williams' and Simon Guobadia's divorce, details explored 

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams' relationship with Simon Guobadia is finally coming to an end. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams married Nigerian native Simon Guobadia in November 2022. Amidst the ongoing trials and tribulations surrounding their divorce, neither Porsha nor Simon have come forward with the exact reasons that have led to their marriage breaking down.

According to court documents, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her husband Simon Guobadia last Thursday, i.e., February 22, 2024. Meanwhile, Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live fame was taken aback by the news of Porsha's divorce.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, he revealed that neither he nor the producers of the Bravo show had been intimated about the recent developments in Porsha's life. Hence, naturally, the news of the divorce came as a shock to him.

Although the exact reasons for the divorce remain under wraps, there are speculations that Simon's past might be one of the determining factors.

Here's everything we know.

RHOA star Porsha Williams' divorce sends ripples across the Bravo world

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen spoke for himself and his colleagues at Bravo when he said he was surprised to learn about RHOA star Porsha Williams' divorce filing.

Speaking on the subject on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, he said:

"First of all, Porsha announced last week that she is leaving Simon and I gotta tell you something, I was saying to the other producers of ‘Atlanta,’ when the news started breaking about Simon and some of his immigration issues, I was like, ‘This is not…’ I was so surprised."

He went on to add that the news of the divorce was something that neither of them had expected in the least:

"None of us knew any of this was on the horizon and this was really meant to be Porsha’s happily ever after kind of victory lap season. So it’s just, I was so surprised and taken aback and listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha."

Andy then went on to refer to the discussions surrounding Porsha Williams' impending return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta after a significant hiatus. He quashed claims that her recent relationship troubles had anything to do with her return to the Bravo show. He said:

"We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low, however, she wants, you know, however she’s gonna be, but we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Porsha."

A look into RHOA star Porsha Williams' relationship with Simon Guobadia

On November 25, 2022, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia were initially married in a service that followed traditional native laws and customs in Nigeria in front of 250 guests.

The following day, they remarried in an American wedding attended by 350 guests, including co-stars of Williams on Real Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey. Both of the events took place in Atlanta.

Concerns regarding the citizenship and criminal record of Simon Guobadia have been raised again by Porsha Williams' divorce petition. The timing of the divorce raises questions regarding Guobadia's legal troubles and his relationship with Porsha Williams, even though individuals close to the pair assert that the divorce has nothing to do with the accusations.