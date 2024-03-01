Summer House: What went wrong between Danielle Olivera and Joe Bradley? Explained

Southern Hospital's Joe Bradley and Summer House's Danielle Olivera have recently announced their separation after their four-month whirlwind romance. The relationship began in November when Joe met Danielle at BravoCon 2023.

Two weeks later, the new couple was invited to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Danielle revealed she had been in Las Vegas with her new love interest, Joe stated:

"Best weekend of my life, Andy. I can't even begin to explain."

Their four-month romance came to an abrupt end as they decided to part ways. According to Joe, everything "happened very fast," and that was overwhelming for him. The Summer House star hasn't talked about her side of the story yet, but according to her ex, they ended things mutually after he realized he was not right for Danielle.

Summer House's Danielle Olivera and Joe Bradley split after four months of dating

Joe Bradley and Summer House's Danielle Olivera confirmed their split. The pair previously disclosed their relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 25, 2024.

Despite living in different cities, Joe in Charleston and Danielle Olivera in New York, they attempted to make their long-distance relationship work. However, it ultimately proved unsustainable.

On a February 20, 2024, podcast episode of Gabbing with Gib, Joe opened up about his split with Danielle and disclosed the reason behind their mutual breakup:

"I want to be with someone like Danielle. I just don't think I deserve Danielle."

He further stated that their maturity levels didn't match. The Summer House cast member also mentioned that they were both at different stages of their lives and that Joe had to work on himself more to become deserving of Danielle:

"I just don't think I'm in the position as a 28-year-old, who works in a night club, to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just, I think, ahead of me in life in a lot of ways. As far as like, maturity, where she stands in her career. And I'm just in this tiny little quaint town of Charleston and she's like, running laps in the big city, like she always has."

Bradley opened up about his relationship, disclosing that Summer House's Danielle also knew that their relationship had run its course. The two have no bad blood between them and have ended things mutually. Joe considers her his best friend and still wants to stay in contact with her. For him, it was the "right person wrong time" kind of situation, stating that at this stage of his life, "he is not the right guy for her." He said:

"I don't think at this stage in my life, I'm the right guy for her, so I think it was best for us to end things on good terms."

There is a possibility that Joe and Danielle might get back together in the future, but as of now, they have decided to stay friends. As of now, Danielle hasn't said anything about this situation.

To see what happens in their relationship timeline next, stream Summer House season 8 episodes exclusively on Bravo TV. The upcoming episode 3 will air on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and will be available to watch on Peacock TV the day after release.