Who is Joe Bradley? All about Danielle Olivera’s new romance

Danielle Olivera, known for Summer House (2017) and Scorched Earth (2023), is currently dating Southern Hospitality member Joe Bradley, whom she met at BravoCon 2023. Recently, she has revealed her dating life, and she also talked about her breakup with chef Robert Sieber.

Joe Bradley is a reality TV show Southern Hospitality member. The television series aired in November 2022, and since then, Joe has been a prominent member of the show, where he is the VIP host.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, he is exploring his career in the hospitality industry in Charleston.

All about Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley

Joe Bradley is a member of Southern Hospitality, which is a reality television series serving as a spinoff from Southern Charm. He is the VIP Manager at the show’s lead star, Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden and Lounge, which is both a restaurant and a nightclub. In the show, he brings VIP guests to the Republic.

According to BravoTV, Joe’s bio reads:

“As the first face to greet customers at the door, Joe Bradley/VIP Manager feels the pressure to be on at all times. Realizing the quality of his relationships with friends and family is waning and learning his employment isn’t guaranteed, he questions his identity and longevity at Republic. When those closest to Joe accuse him of prioritizing new friendships over old, his loyalties are tested.”

Besides being a member of Southern Hospitality, his educational background also has a lot to talk about. He studied at the University of Michigan from 2014 to 2018, where he pursued art and design along with communications, as per his LinkedIn account. He also works at a luxury furniture and textile company, Bradley.

In 2023, Joe Bradley started dating Summer House star Danielle Olivera. Both met at BravoCon in November 2023. Talking about his relationship, Joe told Page Six, “It was organic.”

Joe further told Page Six,

“We were at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in the green room, and we were making eye contact and just a gravitational pull, and then on the last night we hooked up.”

Danielle Olivera talks about her relationship with Joe Bradley

In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Danielle Olivera talked about her relationship with Joe Bradley. Prior to the episode of the podcast, she officially confirmed her relationship with the Southern Hospitality star.

Talking about the convention, she said:

“It’s work, right? It’s more about the fans than about anything else. And it is exhausting. So I wasn’t even putting myself out there because I was, like, I don’t even know if I could like perform. But you know… It was great. Like, it was instantaneous chemistry. And I really enjoyed it.”

Danielle revealed that Southern Hospitality lead star Leva Bonaparte played a major role in helping Joe Bradley in his relationship. According to Danielle, Leva told her that Joe was a good guy. This led to the relationship between Joe and Danielle.

Danielle said:

“So, we get back from BravoCon and, obviously, Lindsay (Hubbard) and I do our download and I’m talking about Joe. And so she immediately texts Leva just to make sure (if) this guy is cool. Like, do we like him? And Leva had nothing but amazing things to say. So that was another reason I was just like, OK, I do like this guy. I saw (Leva) last night and she ships it.”

Danielle further said that she and Joe are ready looking for “something more serious." “I’m not just looking for casual stuff now,” she said while adding, “Joe was a relationship guy. So for both of us, the timing is pretty, pretty perfect.”

Danielle also opened up about her previous relationship with chef Robert Sieber. In 2020, Danielle started dating Robert, and they later announced their breakup in 2022.

This happened a few months before she commenced her Winter House season 3 filming. Talking about Robert, she said:

“I think that there was an emotional connection with someone that he was working with — that was part of it, for sure. I wasn’t so comfortable talking about it when we were filming Winter House… I think they (Robert and his new girlfriend) even hard launched on Instagram or something (right before filming)”

She further added:

“I feel like the way it went down… you know, when someone breaks up with you and it’s like, 'OK, you did this, this, this and this'; and then it comes out that, oh no, you just wanted to date someone else. Like, why did you have to make me feel bad in the process?"

Danielle is currently starring in Winter House, and Joe is part of Southern Hospitality. Both TV shows can be streamed on Peacock.