What to expect from Winter House season 3

Bravo’s Winter House will return with season 3 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Fans can also watch the latest episode of Winter House season 3 on Peacock following its release on Bravo. Cast members who will appear in the show’s third season have previously appeared on shows such as Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, and Family Karma.

The third season will feature all these stars traveling to Steamboat Springs, CO, for a three-week stay, where the show will explore all the drama, feud, controversy, or some romance among the cast members.

The cast members for Winter House season 3 include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Tom Schwartz, Danielle Olivera, Jordan Emanuel, Brian Benni, Kory Keefer, Malia White, Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Casey Craig. The show’s description on the official Bravo site mentions:

“For the first time, the ultimate Bravo crossover heads west to Steamboat Springs, CO where an eclectic group of Bravolebrities will stay under one roof for an unforgettable two-week vacation.”

This season of Winter House will also feature appearances from Jason Cameron, Sam Feher, Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott, and Sandy Yawn.

Winter House season 3 trailer shows chaotic glimpses of this adventurous crossover

Bravo released the official first-look trailer for season 3 on September 13, 2023. Schwartz was seen bonding with a new friend, Alex. Additionally, during the trailer, Katie-Maree Flood was seen making a connection with Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz.

Aside from that, while some cast members of Winter House season 3 appeared to be flirting with each other, some feuds and arguments could develop. Further, Bravo announced that this season will feature “fresh powder, surprising new faces, and a flurry of drama.”

In Vanderpump Rules season 10, Tom went through some drama, but in this new season of Winter House, he’ll be exploring new adventures. The official bio on Bravo for Danielle Olivera reads,

“Hoping to move forward from a relationship she did not want to end, she is looking for a hot vacation hookup and quickly finds herself falling for one of her housemates. She is excited about this potential romance, but will her insecurities prevent her from doing what she really wants?”

Kyle’s official bio says,

“Despite being the only married man in the house, Kyle still loves to party with his single friends and hopes to watch sparks fly between them. He’s looking forward to getting some time to bond with his wife, Amanda, but after a sudden illness delays her arrival out west, an even more unexpected situation comes their way. “

Jordan is looking forward to new adventures and discovering self-love during this season, while Brian is trying his best to win the hearts of women in the house with his flirting, although it’s not very effective. The Bravo site mentions the following regarding Kory Keefer:

“Kory arrives at the house in a bit of a gray area with Sam, whom he met last summer. With no official label, Kory tries to figure out how much freedom he has, especially after catching the eyes of a few of his new housemates.”

After taking some time off from dating after her long-term relationship with Jake Baker, Malia White is ready to embark on the road of romance and dating. This season also promises surprises for Katie, whose bio reads:

“Katie has spent the better part of the last decade traveling the world, making connections wherever she goes. When she finds herself connecting with someone in the house who’s the opposite of her usual type, she wonders if she’ll be able to handle such a sensitive guy."

Additionally, don't forget to tune into Bravo on Tuesday, October 24 to watch the upcoming episode of Winter House season 3.