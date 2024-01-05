Southern Hospitality’s Will Kulp rejects cheating accusations, claims he is being 'attacked'

Bravo's Southern Hospitality season 2 has already produced a lot of drama, with Will Kulp in particular grabbing headlines in recent weeks. The reality TV star was accused of cheating on long-term girlfriend and Southern Charm co-star Emmy Sharrett which led to a range of criticism on the show alone.

However, in the most recent, episode 4 of the series, titled ‘Rumor Has It,’ Kulp claimed that all the criticism he has recently received is, well, unjustified. However, in a conversation with another fellow Southern Hospitality star Joe, Will claimed that his girlfriend knew the truth about the rumors, because:

“Because it’s f**king not true. This rumor has gone out of control. … It really feels like I’m getting attacked by all these people that I didn’t really expect this kind of behavior from.”

Will Kulp hits back at cheating rumors during latest Southern Hospitality episode

In the most recent Southern Hospitality episode, Will Kulp took charge of the story and angrily refuted claims that he had an affair with Emmy Sharrett. Will, 26, said in the episode that aired on Thursday, January 4:

"I have a bone to pick with Joe Bradley. He's continued to let me down. Then when Oisin [O'Neill] goes and tries to create a rumor about me, this guy who says he's my friend chooses to do nothing about it."

Joe, arguably Will’s best friend from the show, responded by telling the cameras straight from his point of view, saying,

“Will is very hurt right now. As a friend, all I can really do is warn you about the rumor. Why do I have to be the guy who always [has] to squash the beef?”

The ongoing drama began in the previous episode when Oisin, a newcomer, claimed that Will had kissed a girl at Joe's place and that the two of them had gone into the bathroom together. Will, however, argued that he was merely consoling her, emphasizing the poignant nature of their conversation as they talked about her romantic relationship with a friend who had recently passed away.

Will confronted Joe in this week's episode, telling him that he should have stood up for him when he knew Will was innocent:

“There’s definitely a lot of misunderstanding. There’s a lot of frustration. There’s a few main issues. 1. Oisin. 2. The rumor. You were the one person who could have come in and snuffed out that flame in two seconds. I felt like you fumbled the bag on it.” he said, criticizing Joe.

Will shot back, saying that Emmy, his girlfriend, "knows it's not f–king true," in response to Joe's assertion that she doesn't. Joe agreed with him, admitting that throughout the experience he could have been a "better friend."

In another part of the episode, Mia Alario talks to Emmy, 25, about the cheating rumor and claims to have talked to a girl who had seen Will cheat. Mia claimed that the girl, who was in the apartment, texted her to confirm that Will was "100%" inappropriate that particular night.

Hence, the latest claim from Will has only resulted in indirect accusations against Mia and Oisin, who Will claims are lying about the situation. While the truth is currently unclear, things should be less vague in the upcoming episodes of Southern Hospitality.

New episodes of Southern Hospitality can be watched on Bravo every Thursday, at 8 PM ET.