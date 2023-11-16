Southern Hospitality season 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

For fans of the Southern Charm franchise, the wait is finally over as the much-awaited spin-off show Southern Hospitality is all set to hit TV screens for its season 2 on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on Bravo at 9 PM ET.

Southern Hospitality's latest installment will again find showrunner and restauranteur Leva Bonaparte navigating a maze of personal and professional relationships. Leva owns a string of assets in the food and beverage industry.

Much of the show's action is set around the bar cum restaurants Republic Lounge and The Garden, along with Leva's two other properties by the name of Bourbon and Bubbles Restaurant and Bar. Scandals, confrontations, and other conflicts occasionally distract participants from their jobs, albeit ensuring drama-packed episodes on the Bravo show.

Southern Hospitality release date and time for all major time zones

Southern Hospitality season 2 will premiere on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episodes will be up for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Here are the release times and dates across various time zones:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) December 7, 2023 9:00 PM West Coast of the US (PT) December 7, 2023 6:00 PM Midwest of the US (CT) December 7, 2023 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) December 7, 2023 7:00 PM Alaska (AKT) December 7, 2023 5:00 PM Hawaii (HT) December 7, 2023 4:00 PM England (BST) December 8, 2023 2:00 AM Spain (CEST) December 8, 2023 3:00 AM Germany (CEST) December 8, 2023 3:00 AM Italy (CEST) December 8, 2023 3:00 AM France (CEST) December 8, 2023 3:00 AM Australia (AEST) December 8, 2023 1:00 PM Japan (JST) December 8, 2023 11:00 AM South Korea (KST) December 8, 2023 11:00 AM India (IST) December 8, 2023 7:30 AM

Where to watch Southern Hospitality season 2, cast list and more

Southern Hospitality season 2 will release new episodes every Thursday on Bravo TV. For those viewers who do not have access to cable television, the episodes will be uploaded for streaming on Peacock the day after their initial airing.

The cast list for the second season of Southern Hospitality consists of familiar faces and a new addition.

Here are the names of the participants in the show:

Maddi Reese

Joe Bradley

Grace Lilly

TJ Dinch

Mia Alario

Bradley Carter

Emmy Sharrett

Will Kulp

Lucia Peña.

Oisin O'Neal, a VIP server, will be the cast's latest addition.

What to expect from Southern Hospitality season 2

Southern Hospitality season 2 is expected to bring back Leva Bonaparte as the quintessential businesswoman and her dedicated employees who may be down with their agendas but often rise above petty quarrels to come together in times of need.

Bravo's press release states,

"With the nightlife on King Street exploding and the competition fierce, the team at Republic is busier than ever. She accepts nothing short of perfection from her staff and runs a tight ship, but her once-close-knit team faces many obstacles as they try to keep their jobs while maintaining their friendships and relationships."

The press release further hints at the fact that the second season might not be so smooth sailing after all,

"When rumors, cheating allegations and ghosts of past back-alley debaucheries haunt the staff, they work hard to prove to Leva that they are still fit to run the hottest club in Charleston."

A Quick Recap of Southern Hospitality Season 1

For those wishing to catch up on the exciting first season of Southern Hospitality, here is a brief recap:

Mia Alario was bogged down with familial pressure owing to her career choice as the tiff between TJ Dinch and Mikel threatened to reach a boiling point. The entire Republic team set sail on a much-needed vacation at Lake Norman. However, as Leva chanced upon inappropriate Instagram posts made by the team members, she was cut to the quick and threatened to fire them for insubordination.

The fledgling romance between Joe Bradley and Mia took a turn while Grace Lilly extensively tried to be on Leva's good books by organizing an event at the Bourbon and Bubbles clubs. During seething conflicts, Leva coordinated her team for the impending Pride Week. On the other hand, Joe Bradley courted a conflict with Maddi Reese.

Grace then throws a plush party for Leva's classy friends, and subsequently, Leva treats the entire Republic team to a day spent on a yacht. In a surprising revelation, Joe Bradley admitted harboring feelings for Maddi Reese.