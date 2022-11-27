Southern Hospitality 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

Bravo's new Southern Charm spin-off show Southern Hospitality is about to release and fans can't keep calm. Premiering on Monday, November 28, the show will feature Leva Bonaparte managing her pub, the Republic Garden & Lounge, and the "it" crowd that arrives at the famous hotspot in Charleston to party.

Leva will be seen managing and forming close connections with her staff, who are like family to her. Staff members will themselves try to compete for higher positions and attempt to manage their personal and professional lives.

Meet the cast members of Southern Hospitality season 1

1) Bradley Carter- @bradnboujee_

Bradley currently works as the VIP host for the Republic lounge and wants to set up his own personal training company. He dates a lot of girls from the pub and uses his looks to bring in customers.

2) Emmy Sharrett- @emmysharrett

Emmy is the VIP Server at the Republic lounge and awaits her next big adventure after graduating from the College of Charleston. Emmy is in a relationship with Will, who will also appear on season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

3) Grace Lilly- @glillyvibes

Grace, who is from Kentucky, works as the VIP Concierge for Leva’s pub and thinks that Charleston is too small. She believes in astrology and has attended parties all over the world. She now wishes to earn some heavy tourist tips and party during all the social gatherings in the lounge.

4) Joe Bradley- @joecbradley

Joe is from a very successful family in Atlanta and is currently working at Charleston’s most famous pub as the VIP Host. He is a college dropout and wants to follow in Leva's footsteps while trying to manage the pub. His co-workers will have to constantly remind him that he is not their boss.

5) Maddi Reese- @madison_reese

Maddi is originally from Charlotte and moved to Charleston four years ago when she was just 20. She currently works as the DJ and VIP manager at the Republic and wants to take her music career to the next level. Maddi will have to choose between two men, her co-worker Joe and her cheating ex-boyfriend, in season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

6) Mikel Simmons- @mikelsimmons

Mikel is from Charleston and works as the VIP host for the Republic lounge. He brings the party anywhere he goes but is tired of living a double life. He will be seen coming out of the closet to his friends and family in season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

7) Leva Bonaparte- @levabonaparte

Former Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte owns four restaurants on King Street, Charleston, where she treats her staff like family. Leva will guide her staff members through "love, conflict, makeups, breakups, and everything in between." She will also be seen making some tough decisions and trying to balance her personal and professional life.

8) Lucía Peña- @sunshinelu13

Lucía is a New York native who is loved by the younger staff of the Republic, where she works as the VIP Server. She initially refused to stay in a mediocre relationship with the father of her two-year-old child but is now ready to give her ex another chance.

9) Mia Alario- @miaalario

Mia moved to Charleston for college and now works at a financial institution during the day and as a hostess for the Republic lounge at night. She is outspoken and socially outgoing. Mia has admitted that she works at the pub out of pleasure and is determined to prove to her co-workers that she deserves her job.

10) TJ Dinch- @tj_dinch

TJ is originally from Virginia and moved to Charleston to start his own career in the food industry. He is a bartender in the Republic lounge and runs the bar like his "life- neat, organized, and clean." He works hard to protect Leva’s business and her brand.

11) Will Kulp- @will_kulp

Will was born and raised in Charleston and he currently works as a bartender for the Republic. He used to work as a model in New York but now lives with his parents in his hometown. Kulp will appear on the first season of Southern Hospitality with his girlfriend Emmy.

Southern Hospitality will premiere on Bravo on Monday, November 28, at 9 pm ET.

