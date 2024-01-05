Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Southern Hospitality, a spinoff of the popular Bravo show Southern Charm, aired episode four of season two on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET on the channel. The second season began airing on December 7, 2023, with new episodes being released every Thursday.

Titled Rumor Has It, episode four of season two of Southern Hospitality saw Landon Clement make a comeback and was spotted at Republic Club. Landon was a part of Southern Charm (SC) seasons one to four. The latest episode of Southern Hospitality also saw Taylor Ann-Green turn up at the Republic for an event where she chatted with the cast of the show

A spinoff of SC, Southern Hospitality revolves around Leva and Lamar Bonaparte's chain of four restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina. The show follows the lives of the staff that works at Leva's club, Republic Lounge and Garden as well as her Bubbles Restaurant and Bar.

Who did Landon Clements go to Republic with on Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 4?

In episode four of season two of Southern Hospitality, former SC cast member Landon Clements was seen going to Leva's club Republic with Jarrett "JT" Thomas. Its gatekeepers of Republic and reality stars, Bradley Carter and Joe Bradly were also there and upon spotting JT, Joe sprang to his feet and called for his friend.

The two of them hugged each other before JT called Joe "the king of King Street." JT then asked Joe if he knew Landon who was also there talking to a friend. Joe said that he knew her because of Charleston and its small circle.

As JT and Clement went inside the club, he spoke to Joe once again and told him that although he was once the king, it had been passed down (to Joe).

Meanwhile, Taylor Ann-Green, who recently got done with Southern Charm's season 9's finale, also showed up at Republic for a day event. She was seen chatting with Bradley, a VIP server at the club and a personal trainer. She was also seen in conversation with Republic's bartender and the keeper of everyone's secrets, TJ Dinch.

How did Landon Clements from Southern Charm seasons 1 to 4 form a friendship with Jarrett "JT" Thomas a newbie from season 9?

Although JT is a newcomer on Southern Charm, like many others on season nine, Landon bonded with him after she spent time at the real estate agent's properties. Fans believe she was discussing her interior design venture which she began working on during her time in LA after leaving Southern Charm.

Landon had taken to Instagram to post about her new friend JT. She welcomed him to the Southern Charm family, as he was relatively new to the show and had only begun working in it in season 9.

As mentioned earlier, Southern Hospitality is a spinoff of the Bravo show Southern Charm, which saw its season 9 end on January 4, 2024. The two-part reunion episodes of Southern Charm will be airing on January 11 and 18, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm.

Episodes of season two of Southern Hospitality air every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm and they are available to watch on-demand on Peacock. The show gained immense popularity after it began airing season 1 especially after stars from Southern Charm made appearances at Leva Bonaparte's club and restaurants.

Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 5 will be aired on Bravo on January 11, 2024, at 9 pm.