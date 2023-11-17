Southern Hospitality season 2 full cast list - Current age, Instagram, and more

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality is set to make its debut on Bravo this December. The Southern Charm spinoff is scheduled to kick off with its first episode airing at 9 PM on Thursday, December 7. Fans can also catch the show on Peacock, where it will be available for streaming the day after it premieres on Bravo.

As the nightlife scene on King Street experiences a surge in popularity, the Republic team from Southern Hospitality finds themselves amidst a bustling environment. With a commitment to excellence, Leva manages her team with precision, but the challenges mount for the once-tight-knit group.

Balancing the demands of their jobs with the complexities of maintaining friendships and relationships, the team navigates through a myriad of obstacles in their quest for success.

Who is returning and who is debuting in Southern Hospitality Season 2

While Season 2 of Southern Hospitality will primarily feature familiar faces from its debut season, viewers can anticipate the introduction of some fresh personalities to enhance the entertainment factor.

Alongside the returning cast, these new additions are poised to bring a renewed dynamic to the show, promising a mix of the familiar and the exciting. Here are the contestants who will be gracing your screens on 7 December 2023.

Returning cast members of the Southern Hospitality Season 2

Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte, the leader at Republic, identifies complacency within her staff and is set on instilling discipline. As the boss, she insists her VIP team follows a stringent code of conduct, signaling a shift to higher standards and renewed commitment to excellence.

Maddi Reese

Maddi Reese, DJ and VIP Manager at Republic is making waves in the music scene beyond the South. Balancing her Republic duties with dreams of conquering Miami's music scene, Maddi and her boyfriend Trevor envision a future filled with shared aspirations.

Joe Bradley

As VIP Manager, Joe Bradley grapples with the demand for a polished image at the door. Amidst deteriorating relationships and job insecurity, Joe undergoes a soul-searching journey, questioning his identity and commitment to the Republic.

Grace Lilly

Grace Lilly, the VIP Host in Charleston, embraces positive changes, bidding farewell to past challenges and welcoming new beginnings with her boyfriend, Liam. Their delightful journey takes a turn as they become parents to the adorable Fergie the cat, adding joy to their lives.

TJ Dinch

A staple at Republic in Charleston, TJ Dinch is the go-to bartender for patrons spilling their secrets. While adept at keeping the bar running smoothly, TJ grapples with finding love outside of work, unaware that the man of his dreams could be closer than he thinks.

Lucía Peña

Former VIP Server Lucía Peña experiences a life upheaval due to the new Republic regime. Juggling single motherhood, homeowner responsibilities, and mounting bills, Lucía adapts swiftly. A romantic silver lining appears with a new love interest amid job hunting.

Mikel Simmons

VIP Host Mikel Simmons, a Republic constant, adds vibrancy on and off duty. Enjoying quality time with friends Grace and Maddi, challenges arise when navigating their relationships with respective partners, forcing Mikel to choose sides.

Emmy Sharrett

VIP Server Emmy Sharrett shifts focus to herself as boyfriend Will heads to law school, temporarily pausing her trophy wife's ambitions to pursue career opportunities at Republic. Their secure relationship faces strain after a night of questionable partying, raising doubts about Will's loyalty.

Mia Alario

Embracing "work hard, party hard," VIP Host Mia Alario thrives at Republic, making her home both her office and playground. While toning down her wild side with a new love interest, Mia remains lively, engaging in her friends' love lives. Known for her bold and candid nature, she fearlessly speaks her mind.

Will Kulp

Bartender Will Kulp in Charleston is at a crossroads, contemplating a return to law school to pursue his dream. Despite his determination to follow his passion, his girlfriend Emmy is optimistic about overcoming the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Bradley Carter

VIP Server Bradley Carter, rebuilding after infidelity rumors, excels with a recent Republic promotion and successful personal-training business, Body by Brad. Amid self-improvement, Bradley finds true friends.

Debut cast member

Oisin O'Neil

Hailing from overseas, Oisin O’Neill, a VIP Server, finds himself in unfamiliar territory at Republic. His journey has taken him from Wicklow to Dublin, NYC to Tulum, and now he's made Charleston his new home.

He is transitioning from a professional rugby career to an international venture in nightlife. This shift marks a significant chapter in his career as he navigates the vibrant nightlife scene in Charleston.

What to expect from Southern Hospitality Season 2

In the upcoming season of Southern Hospitality, the bustling nightlife on King Street amplifies the challenges for the Republic team. Leading with unwavering standards, Leva ensures excellence from her staff.

However, the once-tight-knit team grapples with numerous hurdles, attempting to balance job security with the complexities of friendships and relationships. Watch the trailer here.

Catch the drama unfolding from every angle by tuning in to Season 2 of Southern Hospitality on either Peacock or Bravo at 9:00 PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023.