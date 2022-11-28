Who is Will Kulp? Southern Hospitality cast member used to be a model in New York

Southern Hospitality is a new Bravo show, which is a spin-off to Southern Charm. Featuring Leva Bonaparte as the main cast member, the new reality TV series will revolve around the employees of her nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge.

One of the staff members of Leva’s restaurant is Will Kulp. He is a bartender who once used to be a model in New York. According to his bio on Bravo’s site, he was a “gifted student” and pursued modeling in New York before permanently returning home to Charleston.

On Southern Hospitality, Will will not only be a good-looking bartender but will also be portrayed as a loyal boyfriend. As per the show’s preview, he is dating co-star Emmy Sharrett.

Get to know more about Will Kulp and his love life

After a few modeling assignments in New York, Will Kulp decided to move back home. Born and raised in Charleston, Will has been living with his parents since returning from New York. There are four members in Will’s family, including him, his father Tim, his mother Katie, and his brother Jack.

In Charleston, Will joined Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge as the bartender. However, he is still a model for an agency called Muse Men.

As per his bio on Bravo’s site, he has a girlfriend named Emmy, who works as a VIP server at the same nightclub.

Will’s bio reads:

“Bartender Will Kulp was born and raised in Charleston. A gifted student who pursued modeling in New York after a chance encounter with a scout, he eventually returned home and currently lives with his parents. Though he isn’t as far along in his career as he had hoped, he recognizes that this is a special time in life. He works at the best place in town and has a beautiful girlfriend, Emmy, who he’s crazy about.”

In a preview, Emmy and Will seemed pretty comfortable with each other. During a staff meeting, Emmy’s alarm went off and when her co-workers asked what it was about, she stated that it was time to take her birth control pills.

In the middle of the meeting, she called out Will’s name and asked him to grab the pill from her purse. As he brought it to her, some looked surprised and a few commented by saying, “so cute.” In the confessional, Emmy mentioned that the couple had been dating for six months.

In another confessional video, Will said:

“I love Emmy. I did my time as a single man. You hook up with 50, 100 girls, it gets old at the end of the day.”

Only time will tell whether Will’s love life will survive the first season of Southern Hospitality.

When will Southern Hospitality air on Bravo?

Leva Bonaparte and her husband Lamar Bonaparte have four restaurants in Charleston, and the Republic Garden & Lounge is one of them. It is one of the most happening nightclubs in Charleston with larger-than-life staff members.

The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality reads:

“The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.”

In addition to Leva, Emmy, and Will, the cast also includes Maddi Reese, Bradley Carter, Joe Bradley, Mia Alario, TJ Dinch, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, and Lucía Peña.

Southern Hospitality season 1 will premiere on Monday, November 28, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

