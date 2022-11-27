Who is Lamar Bonaparte? Meet Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte’s husband

Leva Bonaparte is back with a brand new Southern Charm spin-off show, Southern Hospitality, which will also feature her husband of nine years, Lamar Bonaparte. Southern Hospitality will premiere on Bravo on Monday, November 28 at 9 pm ET.

Leva, who has been a cast member of Southern Charm since its first season, shares a four-year-old son with Lamar. Lamar is a Charleston native and owns four pubs with his wife in town, which are Bourbon N’ Bubbles, Mesu, Republic, and 1st Place Pub.

Southern Hospitality's Lamar Bonaparte has 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry

Lamar, 46, owns the Bonaparte Automotive Group. He is also the owner of the Republic Development and Management Group. Lamar has 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Lamar's parents Lamar Bonaparte Sr. and Cynthia E. Bonaparte lived in Charleston when Lamar was born, and where he went to Middleton High School. Lamar also has a sister, Narada, who also lives in Charleston with her husband, TC Moore, and her six kids.

Bonaparte is a South Carolina State University alumnus, from which he received his accounting degree in 1999. He is also the owner of a real estate firm called 26 Industries. In an interview with Decider, Leva revealed that her husband Lamar was nervous to be on the show but will join the cast full-time this season. She confessed that Lamar,

"(is) a super private guy. He doesn’t even like taking pictures. It definitely is far from his wheelhouse of comfort. But he’s excited for me, and he knows that I was having a great time and that I enjoyed it."

Bravo's new show Southern Hospitality will feature Leva running her Charleston pub

Southern Hospitality will feature Leva Bonaparte running her Charleston pub, Republic Garden & Lounge, and managing the "it" crowd of the town, along with staff members of the famous club. The show will feature staff members of the club, who are friends and best friends, competing for higher positions.

Leva treats the staff members like family and will guide them through their major life milestones. The show will also feature Leva’s private family life with her husband Lamar and her son Lamar Jr.

The series description reads,

"Follows the lives of a social group of friends living in Charleston, there is never a dull day in "Leva Land" with the powerful boss, Leva Bonaparte, owner of four restaurants and Republic is the crown jewel of his Kingdom."

The cast members of Southern Hospitality are:

Maddie Reese: DJ and VIP manager who has been working at the Republic for 4 years

Mikel Simmons: VIP host who is originally from Charleston

Grace Lilly: VIP Concierge from Kentucky who wants to earn big tourist tips

Joe Bradley: VIP Host who wants to follow in Leva’s footsteps

Will Kulp: Bartender who used to model in New York but is now back in his hometown

Lucia Pena: VIP Server who will try to form a relationship with the father of her two-year-old son

Mia Alario: Hostess who works just for pleasure and has a day job at a financial institution

Emmy Sharrett: VIP Server who is looking for her next big adventure

TJ Dinch: Bartender who takes great pride in his work

Bradley Carter: VIP Host who wants to open his personal body training company

Tune in to Bravo on November 28, at 9 pm ET to catch the premiere of Southern Hospitality. Fans can also watch the episode on the Bravo network's website and the Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere.

