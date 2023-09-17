Here's why Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte dissed politician Thomas Ravenel

Leva Bonaparte, the 44-year-old reality TV star of Southern Charm, recently responded to a tweet from Thomas Ravenel, a 61-year-old former cast member and politician who was was evicted from Southern Charm in 2018 after pleading guilty to assault and battery. Earlier, Ravenel had called Bonaparte "boring" in a since-deleted tweet.

However, Bonaparte took the comment in stride, stating that being called boring by someone like Ravenel is actually a compliment. She also added a subtle dig about respecting her elders, a nod to Ravenel's age. Since then, the public reaction has been largely in favor of Bonaparte's response, adding another layer of interest for the star in the latest season of Southern Charm, which premiered on September 14.

Southern Charm Star Leva Bonaparte's wit outshines Thomas Ravenel's shade

Thomas Ravenel's tweet from September 2 was straightforward but loaded. He had just watched the newest season of Southern Charm and couldn't believe that Leva Bonaparte, whom he found to be the "most boring person," was still on the show. The aforementioned tweet was later deleted, but not before catching the attention of many, including Bonaparte herself.

As such, the present Southern Charm star didn't waste time in crafting her response. She stated that if Thomas finds her boring, she would take it as a compliment. In her view, being boring to someone like Ravenel is far from an insult. She also mentioned that she was taught to respect her elders, a clear reference to the age gap between them.

In addition, Leva Bonaparte expressed amusement that Ravenel, despite his exit from the show years ago, still tunes in to watch. She pointed out that his "ship has sailed," a nod to his firing from the show in 2018 after a guilty plea to assault and battery charges. However, Bonaparte didn't stop there. She found it "odd" that Ravenel continues to target women with his comments.

While she didn't elaborate, the implication was clear, given Ravenel's history of controversies. These include a guilty plea to federal cocaine distribution charges in 2007 and a messy, public custody battle with Kathryn Dennis, another Southern Charm cast member and the mother of his children. Bonaparte's response to Ravenel has also sparked conversations about the role of age and experience in the realm of public opinion.

While she is 44 and has her share of life experiences, Ravenel, at 61, has been through a series of public controversies that have shaped his persona. Moreover, her comment about "respecting her elders" subtly brings this contrast into the spotlight, questioning the wisdom that supposedly comes with age.

Aside from that, this incident has implications for the broader reality TV community, raising questions about what viewers find entertaining and what they consider "boring." Leva Bonaparte's response has resonated with a large audience who appreciate her for her authenticity, as opposed to the sensationalism often associated with reality TV stars.

Interestingly, the public reaction to this verbal clash has been overwhelmingly in favor of Bonaparte. Social media platforms are buzzing with support for her, praising her wit and her ability to handle criticism with grace. This incident has also added an extra anticipation for the latest season of Southern Charm. As expected, fans are eager to see how this recent event might influence the dynamics on the show.