Where is Summer House season 8 filmed? City & other locations, explored

Summer House season 8 premiered on February 22, 2024. The Bravo television series revolves around the personal and professional lives of a group of friends who reside in New York. During their summer break, they spend time with each other in a house on Long Island.

Previous season cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod, along with newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, have returned to the show for season 8.

Bravo has been filming Summer House in a $5 million mansion located in Water Mill, New York, since season 6. The new season has also been filmed in the same house. Meanwhile, Summer House season 8 episode 2 titled House of Cards was released on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Kyle tries to repair the damage caused by venting to Paige about his future with Amanda; Ciara feels a spark with new housemate West; Lindsay and Carl return to the packing issues nobody saw coming."

The newly released episode contains multiple shots of the beautiful house where these friends spend their weekends and summers.

Summer House season 8 was filmed in a $5 million New York home

Summer House season 8 multi-million dollar mansion consists of seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. According to Behind the Hedges, the 6,500-square-foot house includes a pool inside and another one outside as well.

The fully furnished home has a proper basement, a sun deck, a bar, and a movie theater, giving viewers a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of cast members. At a total of 8,700 square feet, the home offers a gourmet kitchen, a gym, and a team room. As a perfect getaway from city life, it also provides its residents with in-house club facilities.

Cast members can benefit from a hot tub and a tennis court, along with a separate chef's kitchen. The mansion is located at 90 Wild Goose Lane Water Mill, New York, in Eastern Long Island. Additionally, it is situated in a private area encircled by greenery and trees.

The rooms shown during Summer House Season 8, Episode 1 (Image via Bravo TV)

As per House Beautiful's May 21, 2020 article, it was priced at $6.995 million in 2019. It has mentioned features such as a large dining room, a private pantry, and intimate gathering spots. Nest Seekers International has posted the official listing of the Hamptons house, mentioning it has more than 30 amenities.

The house description states:

"Recently renovated secure and private Hamptons estate on 5+ acres awaits you. Explore the home through the foyer and into the living room attached to the family room. A wet bar with pantry connects a formal dining room to an eat-in chef's kitchen with marble countertops and Viking appliances."

It further mentions a soundproof housing system with full security and private arrangements:

"Convert bonus room into office, play room, or gym. The fully finished basement with an entertainment center, pool table,kitchenette and full bath. A three-car garage and smart wired, state-of-the-art sound system complete this must-see property."

To see more of what happens in the Summer House mansion, stream the upcoming episode 3, which will air on March 7, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV.