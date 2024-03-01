"So annoying": Summer House fans want Kyle and Amanda to break up

Summer House season 8 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Thursday, February 29 at 9 pm ET. Titled House of Cards, episode 2 focused on Lindsay Hubbard doubting her partner Carl Radke's sobriety. However, what also garnered attention was Kyle Cooke's attempt to repair the damage caused by venting to Paige DeSorbo about the future with his wife Amanda Batula.

Kyle seems to be more focused on Loverboy, which is the married duo's joint business venture, as he wishes to keep it growing. On the contrary, Amanda is shown to be more concerned about their family's future. Though Amanda faced a pregnancy scare while filming Winter House season 3, she is contemplating if the couple is ready to expand their family.

Amid this, the explosive premiere of Summer House season 8 witnessed Kyle complaining to Paige that Amanda wasn't ready to have children. Later, Paige reported back their conversation to Amanda, causing a wedge between the married couple.

In episode 2, Amanda seemed pissed at Kyle in most of their appearances, and Summer House fans have branded the couple's bickering "annoying." A user, @thefoodiebarbie, reacted to their drama on X by writing:

"Can Kyle & Amanda please break up already? So annoying to watch."

Several viewers claim that "Amanda hates Kyle," while many say the married couple needs therapy.

Kyle and Amanda's drama on Summer House season 8

Expand Tweet

In the premiere episode, fans saw Amanda catching up with her girlies declaring she was in her "no-patience era" with Kyle. Amanda revealed the married couple isn't in a good place ever since she took the pregnancy test during the winter series. She claimed:

"Taking that test really made us start to think about what’s next for us, and we’re not ready.”

Later in the episode, Kyle spoke at length about his marital problems with Paige DeSorbo to gauge her advice on their problem. The Loverboy owner complained of feeling "shut down" by his wife, suggesting that it appears to him that they do not work as a team. He said:

“She says things that just like, shut me down,” Kyle said. “I don’t feel like as a team we’re like, really functioning as well as I like. We are starting to talk about next steps, we are talking about family, we are talking about looking for homes. But my God, like, I am a little scared s***less."

Kyle said Amanda's number one beef with him is that he works too much. The reality star can't come to terms with having a "hard time" working. According to him, he is doing so to make the couple "financially secure." In addition to this, he also claimed it is Amanda who isn't ready to have kids.

The premiere concluded with Paige mentioning to Amanda everything about Kyle's concerns about taking the next steps in their marriage. Amanda didn't take it well, calling her husband "full of sh*t." In episode 2, their bickering continued, with things looking bad for the married couple.

Amanda was pissed with Kyle telling Paige she's not ready for children. Summer House fans appear to be exhausted with their marital issues. Many have mixed opinions, with some siding with Kyle and a few supporting Amanda.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Summer House season 8 will return with episode 3 on Thursday, March 7, exclusively on Bravo.