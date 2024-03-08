"Raging c*nt": Fans shocked to see Lindsay throw Danielle from Summer House under the bus with shocking revelation about Craig

Summer House season 8 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The segment saw the cast get together for the third weekend in the Hamptons as they tried to relax and get along.

In episode 3, Lindsay and Danielle were seemingly on a good track and talking after a turbulent phase that was heavily featured in season 7. While at the beach, the two bonded and discussed Lindsay and Carl's upcoming wedding. Lindsay confided in Danielle about Carl needing some time to figure things out for himself professionally. However, soon after the conversation, several cast members went out for dinner but Lindsay, Kyle, Paige, and Gabby stayed back.

While in conversation with the female cast members, Lindsay and Paige went over their beef from season 7's reunion. At the same time, Lindsay revealed that it was Danielle who leaked the story about Craig being kicked out of Amanda and Kyle's wedding. For the uninitiated, Paige had previously thought that Lindsay was behind that drama.

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to react to this segment. They slammed Lindsay for being a bad friend. One person, @deetweetathon wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Wow Lindsay is a raging c*nt. She expects unwavering loyalty but couldn't wait to throw Danielle under the bus. And you can bet if Danielle did leak the story it was at Lindsay's urging."

Summer House fans react to Lindsay revealing Danielle as the source of a leaked story

Expand Tweet

In Summer House season 8 episode 3, the cast was seen enjoying the beach followed by a night out at the club. While at the beach, Danielle was seen interacting with Carl and Lindsay separately.

Carl told the female cast member what he had been up to lately and noted that he needed a few months to figure out what he wanted professionally. He later told the cameras that he had been in transition for the past year in terms of his career. He added that he didn't want to rush into anything and reset a little bit.

Later in the episode, the two Summer House season 8 estranged cast members, Lindsay and Danielle, tried to work on their friendship. Danielle spoke to Lindsay about the latter's bond with Carl and their forthcoming wedding. In fact, Lindsay assured Danielle that she would be invited to the ceremony.

However, not too long after, Lindsay revealed information about Danielle that did not sit well with some of the other cast members.

While Danielle, Amanda, Weston, Ciara, and Carl went to dinner, the others stayed back. Gabby tried to get Paige and Lindsay to talk. They noted that they hadn't spoken since April when the Summer House season 7 reunion was filmed.

At the time, Paige had accused Lindsay of leaking a story about Carl being kicked out of Amanda and Paige's wedding to the press. During the latest episode, Lindsay told Paige that it was Danielle who leaked the story and not her.

Fans of the Bravo show were shocked by the revelation and slammed Lindsay for throwing Danielle under the bus.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Summer House season 8 will return with another episode on Thursday (14 March) on Bravo at 9 pm EST.