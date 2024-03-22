Summer House: Craig Conover voices problems with Paige Desorbo

Summer House season 8 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Thursday, March 21. Titled The Camptons, the latest edition saw Lindsay Hubbard making a shocking confession in front of the girls about her and Carl Radke’s intimacy issues. What also caught viewers' attention was Craig Conover’s conversation with Kyle Cooke about his future with Paige DeSorbo.

While Craig resides in Charleston, South Carolina, Paige is a New York City native. The reality star implied in episode 5 that he was unsure his long-distance relationship would work out with the Summer House bombshell, saying:

“I love Paige. If we work out, we work out. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world."

The confession left Kyle worried about Craig and Paige’s future. “What do you mean by that 'if we work out, we work out'? asked a perplexed Kyle to gauge if Craig could imagine himself living in a reality where he didn't end up with Paige.

Summer House star Craig Conover voices his insecurities

In episode 5, Paige DeSorbo begins the process of house hunting in Manhattan, explaining it would be a new living space for her and Craig when he travels to New York.

In a conversation with Lindsay Hubbard, Paige expressed she wanted to be solely responsible for paying the rent of the new apartment. The Summer House star explained in a confessional:

“I wouldn't go buy a car with Craig not being married. I wouldn't start a bank account with Craig not being married, so why would I take part of my rent from him? Also, I'm not just going to be indebted to him, and then, what? He thinks he's gonna make decisions in my apartment? Get out of town.”

Paige's capacity of not involving Craig in her financial affairs even though he offered to contribute to the new living space appeared to have drawn a wedge in between the couple.

Later, in a conversation with Kyle Cooke, Craig hinted he was happy juggling time between cities to make his relationship work. Although he did not seem unfazed by the possibility of break-up. The Summer House star voiced his reservation, noting:

“I mean, there's always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It's very probable. You'd be naive to be like, 'It's all just gonna work out.'"

Though Kyle dubbed long-distance relationships a “recipe for failure”, he was taken aback by Craig’s honesty about being ready for the possibility of separation in his two-year-long romantic affair.

What came across as surprising to Kyle was that last summer Craig was nearly ready to be engaged with Paige DeSorbo but now the enthusiasm seemed to have lacked lustre. Kyle explained:

“I respect that Paige and Craig have made this long-distance relationship work. Usually it's a recipe for failure. Or people are taking advantage of the distance and being unfaithful. So, I'm rooting for them. But this is the first time I've heard any kind of doubt coming from Craig. Last summer he was like, 'We'll be engaged by the end of the year.'"

Kyle believes Craig’s relationship is driven more by Paige’s choices. On the other hand, Craig detailed that his definition of a perfect world is where he gets married and expands his family with kids.

Craig noted he is keeping his insecurities at bay because Paige has assured of fulfilling the reality of his perfect world together. The Summer House star said:

“I have to tailor my insecurities and my impatience and either believe her or not. My patience isn't gonna last forever, right? And that's the risk."

Summer House season 8 will air episode 6 titled Start Your Engines, on Thursday, March 28, exclusively on Bravo.