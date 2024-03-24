‘It was priorities’: Summer House star Jasmine Cooper reveals why she hid her pregnancy during filming 

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard returns to Bravo with Season 2 on Sunday, March 24. Though the vineyard remains old, the reality TV show is coming back with new drama. Viewers already know cast member Jasmine Ellis Cooper kept her pregnancy hidden while filming the sophomore season.

In a recent interview with the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Jasmine spoke at length about why she initially chose to conceal her baby news, even from fellow castmates. She explained that her equation with others on the show wasn’t quite harmonious, and she wanted to feel comfortable before revealing such a significant milestone. The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star explained:

"I think because I knew a lot was going on amongst the friendships, I was like, ‘This has to be handled first and I have to feel comfortable in this house and exercise my agency before I share this huge moment.’ It was priorities."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard fame Jasmine Ellis Cooper announces the birth of her baby

The 31-year-old reality TV star welcomed her first child with her husband, Silas, on February 22, 2024, although they chose to keep the news private for a few weeks. On March 2, Jasmine Cooper took to Instagram to share a photograph of her newborn, thereby confirming the arrival of her son, Silas 'Si' Geplay Cooper Jr., into her life.

In the carousel of photos shared by Jasmine, she can be seen embracing her newborn in front of a mural backdrop. In one picture, the baby mom is captured kissing the forehead of her munchkin. The caption with the announcement post read,

"Welcome Home Silas 'Si' Geplay Cooper Jr. 2/22/24."

In a previous interview with TODAY.com, Jasmine noted she wanted to enter her second trimester without telling her friends. She stated:

"I had no expectations going into filming. It was interesting week to week to see how my body was changing. I think how I remember it and how it actually went is a little different because, again, pregnancy will make you very drowsy."

Fans empathize with Jasmine, knowing she did not have the support of her husband in person while she was on the cusp of embracing motherhood. She admitted having a lot of FOMO and guilt about staying away from her husband, who was deployed overseas with the United States Army Reserves.

In the first season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, viewers witnessed Silas's protective nature towards his wife. However, he was absent during the shooting of season 2 owing to his deployment, and that wasn’t a variable that the couple calculated while planning to expand their family.

Silas was deployed in July 2023, and Jasmine bid him a hearty farewell, sharing the significance of wearing a yellow ribbon on Instagram. She wrote:

"The yellow ribbon signifies the hope that a loved one serving overseas will return home safe. It’s a constant symbol for supporting our troops."

When the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star was 34 weeks pregnant, she expressed how her husband continues to support her from continents apart. In an emotional Instagram post, Jasmine wrote:

"Special thanks to hubby for never missing a beat and always finding ways big and small to making me feel special even though we’re continents apart."

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 airs on Sunday, March 24, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.