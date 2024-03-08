"Say sorry for f*cks sake": Summer House fans upset with Lindsay not taking accountability in 'cocaine Carl' drama

Summer House season 8 episode 3, titled Elephant on the Beach, premiered on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The new episode focused primarily on Lindsay Hubbard discussing the 'cocaine Carl' drama with her partner. The dispute emerged in the previous episode when Lindsay accused Carl Radke, who has been sober since January 2021 after battling with drug abuse, of being on cocaine.

At one point during episode 3, Carl told his friend Kyle that his biggest issue with Lindsay is that "she never takes accountability." Many fans of Summer House seem to agree with Carl on this. One X user (@esteco2), reacting to the incident, wrote:

"Lindsay just say sorry for f*cks sake! She questions his sobriety, calls him cocaine Carl TWICE and still tries to justify her actions and zero accountability."

Several viewers believe that instead of issuing justification, Lindsay should have apologized to Carl and reflected on her mistakes.

Lindsay discusses 'cocaine Carl' drama on Summer House season 8 episode 3

Summer House fans call out Lindsay (Image via X/@esteco2)

In a confessional, Lindsay admitted she didn't believe Carl had broken his sobriety but voiced her concerns about the way he had begun treating her. Lindsay noted she should have used "delicate words" on her part while highlighting the issue but blamed his "aggressiveness" for reminding her of the old Carl.

When Carl confided in Kyle Cooke about the incident, the latter branded Lindsay's behavior "unacceptable." Though Carl said he didn't blame her, Lindsay's accusation freaked him out. He said:

"It scares me and it makes me sad more than anything."

Later in the episode, viewers saw Lindsay and Carl having a heart-to-heart to put the incident behind them. Carl reassured Lindsay that he loved her and didn't mean to "dismiss" her. On the other hand, Lindsay explained what pushed her to lament the accusation against him:

"In those moments, I'm not understanding where your, like, mood even came from last night. You're just, like, being very snappy and aggressive and rude and mean to me and I'm just like, What? What happened? Like, were you mad at me?"

Carl openly discussed how hearing comments like "Are you on drugs?" while maintaining sobriety after years of struggle was bound to hurt him. Recalling the moment, Carl said the accusation appeared to have come from a place where Lindsay believed he was "lying" to her, when in reality none of that was true.

Lindsay justified that she has PTSD from old Carl and defended her actions, saying she was asking every question in the book to find out why she believed that old Carl had resurrected again. The duo found their middle ground and cordially dismissed the issue.

Expand Tweet

During Lindsay Hubbard's appearance on the talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Summer House star admitted she regrets accusing Carl of being on drugs. However, the reality show's fans do not seem to be satisfied with just her admission.

Viewers think she should have said "Sorry" to Carl at least once. In addition to this, many believe Lindsay should take some time to reflect on her actions and realize she is the "problem." A few also believe that Carl shouldn't have simply let go of the issue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Summer House season 8 episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 14, exclusively on Bravo.