Summer House: Paige Desorbo reflects on troubles of being a famous couple with Craig Conover

In Summer House season 8, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are navigating the challenges of long-distance relationship. Viewers have seen most of the couple's ups and downs play out on the Bravo TV reality show. While Paige resides in New York, Craig is a Charleston, South Carolina native.

During her latest appearance on Summer House: After Show, Paige reflected on the difficulties of being a celebrity couple. She issued a caution on how public interest can lead to a couple’s downfall. The 31-year-old television personality highlights that it is easy to get caught up in the attention and glamour. Therefore she focuses more on rather building “something real and tangible.”

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo talks about the reality of being a famous couple

Paige DeSorbo feels that it is necessary to have a strong foundation especially if the relationship is open to public scrutiny. The Summer House star stated how fans' opinions can sway attention from serious issues that need to be addressed. She shared:

“It's very like, 'Everyone loves you, Oh my god, this is so romantic, This is the coolest thing.'"

Being in the limelight over the years, Paige DeSorbo has realised that she cannot afford to let what’s being said about their relationship steal her focus from real problems. The New York native opened up about the mindset of feeling trapped in the picture as they have a fairytale romance being played on TV.

Instead, Paige wants to invest her time in building a sustainable relationship with her partner by indulging in difficult conversations. She believes that it was public attention that led to the split of her Summer House co-stars, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Paige noted that the exes forgot to work on actual issues before deciding to get engaged. She commented:

“They loved the limelight of everyone loving them, that they weren't doing the real stuff at home so it caught up with them.”

Summer House star Craig Conover voices reservations on long-distance relationship

Paige DeSorbo’s comment came after her boyfriend Craig expressed doubts over his relationship’s future in episode 5 of season 8. In a conversation with Kyle Cooke, Craig talked about his long-distance relationship with Paige:

“I love Paige. If we work out, we work out. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world."

Viewers have seen Paige refusing to get financial aid from her boyfriend. especially for an apartment she wished to share with Craig whenever he was in New York. Paige has shown reluctance to the idea of co-dependency at this point in their relationship. Meanwhile, Craig acknowledged her choice and admitted he was happy juggling time between cities to make their relationship work.

Although, the reality star seemed equally unfazed and open to the possibility of a break-up. Craig told Kyle Cooke:

“I mean, there's always that chance, right? We do live in different places. She lives in New York City, she loves New York. I love Charleston, I run a company out of Charleston. It's very probable. You'd be naive to be like, 'It's all just gonna work out.'"

Summer House season 8 will return to Bravo with episode 7 on Thursday, April 4.