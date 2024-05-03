Summer House season 8, episode 11: Recap and more details explored

Summer House season 8 episode 11 was released on May 2, 2024. The segment saw Paige DeSorbo taking her Southern Charm beau Craig on a date after Danielle said she didn't put enough into their relationship, previously.

After the last episode saw Carl at his parents' residence, he spoke to Lindsay about it, ahead of her bridal shower. In other segment, West admitted to seeing other women despite his connection with Ciara in the Hamptons House.

The upcoming episodes are expected to show if Carl and Lindsay's relationship reaches the aisle or falls apart before.

What went down on episode 11 of Summer House season 8?

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover go on a date

Previously, Danielle had called out Paige for not doing enough in her relationship with Craig. As a result, Paige was furious and even reprimanded Danielle for her moral policing.

In Summer House episode 11, Paige took Craig out on a date by the river. Sitting on a blanket by the banks, she brought cheese, fruits, and champagne, something Craig too thought was big for her.

Acknowledging her own flaws, Paige appreciated Craig for putting up with her and being patient. Paige then said that she knew she wasn't openly emotional. But she noted that being with someone who was affectionate, she had to remind herself to be kinder and sweeter.

The couple also addressed the topic of their marriage in episode 11 as Craig said:

"I’m cool with this whole ‘let’s wait a little bit to get married.’ But there’s also benefits about not waiting too long … I’m thirty-five. I would like to have my first child by forty."

On the other hand, Paige maintained that she didn't know what was going on in her life and wanted to wait until she figured that out.

After being pushed out of his hesitation by Kyle and Amanda, Carl tells Lindsay the whole truth

In the previous episode, Carl had paid a visit to his parents' residence. That's when his stepdad commented that Carl and Lindsay's marriage wasn't going to be healthy.

In Summer House episode 7, Carl told Lindsay about his visit before she got ready for the bridal shower. Not giving her the whole truth about his stepdad's comments, he brushed over his time there.

However, Lindsay sniffed out some anomaly and insisted Carl tell her what happened. He said his parents just wanted them to be in a good place before they decided on getting married.

When Carl sat down with Kyle and Amanda, they advised him to tell Lindsay the whole truth without hesitating because she was going to see it aired on the show anyway. Amanda insisted that she rather hear it from him than see it on Summer House.

Subsequently, Carl braced himself for a conversation with Lindsay. He pulled her aside and said that when he discussed about his parents' concerns over their relationship, he had missed out on some details. Reiterating the words of his minister step-dad Lou, Carl nervously told Lindsay,

"As it stands … right now, if you were a couple that I was working with, I would not marry you."

West admits to seeing other women

While Paige and Ciara were on the road, West and Jesse were heading toward the Summer House in their own car. While Ciara told Paige that she missed West a lot because she hadn't seen him in a week, the boys talked about something entirely different.

West signaled Jesse that he hadn't stopped seeing other girls. Later in a chat with Lindsay, West confirmed that their relationship wasn't exclusive.

New episodes of Summer House season 8 air every Thursday, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.