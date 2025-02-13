⁠"Miserable person"— Summer House fans react to Paige claiming Craig cheated on her

Summer House season 9 premiered this week on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, on Bravo. The reality show took the cast back to the Hamptons to spend time together, as their interpersonal relationships took center stage. While a lot happened during the hour-long episode, the last five minutes of the episode featured shocking claims by Paige Desorbo.

The Bravo celebrity, who was previously in a relationship with Southern Charm star, Craig Conover, expressed frustrations with her ex-boyfriend letting people say she cheated on him, when she caught him texting other women twice while they were together.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Paige's claims online and were divided in their opinion.

"Congratulations to Craig for escaping the miserable person that is Paige. If only the producers of this show let the rest of us off the hook," one person wrote on X.

"If Craig was texting other girls, Austen and Shep would have called him out, Madison definitely would have, Taylor would have called him out for cheating instead of saying Paige cheated … his cast would have held him to the fire, unlike the #summerhouse cast," a fan commented.

"Craig has an obsessive personality when it comes to relationships, I don’t believe it… I think Paige wanted to the last word knowing this would air after #SouthernCharm reunion was filmed and wanted to villainize Craig so she looked better knowing what she did," a tweet read.

Some fans of Summer House season 9 supported Paige:

"I believe Paige. Craig continues to be proven to be a compulsive liar. He also has a history of s*xting women, including texting nude pics to Molly on Southern Charm," a person wrote.

"To ALLLLLLL the people who were coming for Paige saying she cheated on Craig… You still on Craig’s team? You still think Pinocchio Conover was faithful? Does it feel good to have egg on your faces? Justice for Gigglers," a fan commented.

"I’m with Ciara. Paige has covered for Craig before in the press. Yes, it’s not his business what Paige does but he could’ve squashed the rumours about her cheating on him. This is where the conniving Conover comes into play," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"Yeah, not buying Paige’s story about Craig. Dude was obsessed with her, and now it seems like she’s just trying to make him look bad to save face. The man dropped all his friends for her and the line sounded rehearsed," a person wrote.

"I’ve never been a Paige girl, but f Craig. Paige did what a lot of women are terrified to do. And she did it before a ring or a house or kids. Bravo, girl! I’m excited to watch you and Linds this season," a fan commented.

"Now you're dead to me"— Paige criticizes Craig in Summer House season 9 episode 1

At the end of Summer House season 9 episode 1, titled, Uncharted Territory, the final moments showed a conversation that Linday, Amanda, and Paige had, six months after the season had finished filming.

The cameras picked back up in January 2025, after the Bravo celebrity announced her breakup on December 30, 2024.

In the final seconds of the episode, Paige told the other two female Summer House season 9 cast members about a conversation she had with Craig in light of the rumors that were circulating about her possible infidelity at the time. She recalled telling the Southern Charm star that she felt like he was "betraying" her by letting people talk about her.

She said Craig was going to let people think she was a cheat when she caught him texting "two b*tches" during their relationship.

"Now, you're dead to me," she added.

Fans of Summer House season 9 commented on Paige claiming Craig was cheating on her online and were divided. While some believed the Bravo reality stars, others thought she was lying.

Tune in every Wednesday at 9 pm ET to watch new episodes of Summer House season 9 on Bravo.

