“Gonna annoy me”- Summer House fans react to Imrul’s entry in the season

Summer House season 9 episode 3 was released on February 26. Titled Battle of the S*xes, the episode centered around Paige's anger towards Kyle "rage texting" her regarding his problems with her boyfriend, Craig, and her best friend. Apart from this, the episode also showed the cast members partying, and the entrance of a new person.

Before the new cast member, Imrul made an entrance on his motorcycle, Ciara introduced him to the ladies. She told them she met him at a play party and he was going to tell them about it openly. Danielle said she didn't want to know but the quirk had made him even more interesting.

As soon as he came, he greeted Ciara, Danielle, and Lindsay with a kiss on their cheeks. He told the cameras that he grew up in a strict household where sleeping with someone before marriage was considered taboo, but he grew up and found his own interests. The ladies helped him move to his room and fans of Summer House came to X to react to his entry.

"Imrul is gonna annoy me, I can already tell based on the little of him I've seen in the trailer," one fan said.

"Imrul, if you have to advertise all the s*x you’ve had, it’s probably not that impressive," said another person.

"I kinda love Imrul scaring the house by being an actual freak and not just a classic boring f**kboy," commented one netizen.

"Nothing shocked me more this week than Danielle not jumping on the chance to give Imrul a house tour…no strings," wrote one netizen.

Fans of Summer House were seen having mixed feelings about Imrul being a part of the season.

"Imrul immediately reminds me of Jordan who constantly made up outrageous s**ual stories without prompting in order to be accepted," another X user wrote.

"Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack, Imrul…," another user wrote.

"Imrul is pretty cute. after being s**ually repressed most of his life. He’s ready to get it in. A h*e phase builds character," commented one person.

"Something tells me fans will either Love Imrul or absolutely Hate him," wrote one person.

What else went down on Summer House season 9 episode 3?

At the pool party where all the Summer House cast members were Ciara advised Carl to wear his hair a certain way. Carl came into a confessional to say that he was glad to see his lost friendships with Paige and Ciara coming back.

Paige shared with Lindsay that Craig froze his sperm, while Paige was contemplating freezing her eggs. Lindsay said she was planning a gender reveal, to which Paige said she wished Lindsay was having a girl.

Paige talked to Ciara about how Craig didn't want to be Kyle's friend because he went on television interviews and articles calling Craig a "liar". Divulging further, Paige said that Kyle alleged Craig joined a spritz company despite knowing Kyle had a line of spritz too.

Paige added that Kyle was lucky to be married to Amanda because she was the only reason why she wasn't calling him out on accusing Paige of being complicit in Craig's actions.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

