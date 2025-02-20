“Couldn’t look away”— Summer House fans react to Carl and Lindsay’s interaction

Season 9 of Summer House released episode 2 on February 19. After Lindsay announced her pregnancy to the group in the first episode, the second episode was to see Carl's entry. It would be the first time a pregnant Lindsay would be interacting with Carl since he called off their wedding in the past season.

So in episode 2, when he came across Lindsay in private, he asked her how she was and congratulated her on the pregnancy. Kyle, who was standing at a distance, remained there and eavesdropped. Carl also told Lindsay that he didn't get the chance to say anything earlier when the rest of the cast members were around, and Lindsay said that was okay.

She reflected on the time last year when she told Carl that anything could go down the next year, and that she could even be pregnant. The clip of her saying the same was shown, after which she added that what she had said came true. Carl agreed and Lindsay thanked and appreciated him.

Fans of Summer House took to X to react to their interaction.

"I would like that an extended clip of that entire scene of Carl and Lindsey unedited please I couldn’t look away," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @BDavisPSawyer23)

"Carl, just f**king say hi and congratulations and that’s all you need to say to start off a good note. But no… you’re a little b**ch boy like West," said another fan.

"Carl “I said what I had to say” Okay now leave the show, you’re not needed," added a third.

"Why does Lindsay always think Carl’s mad or judging her… he doesn’t give a sh-t and moved on when he dodged a bullet. She’s projected her judginess on him. It’s very un self aware," added another.

Some fans of Summer House pointed out that their meeting was awkward.

"Why is Carl making this so awkward. He should’ve just ripped the bandaid off when he first arrived," wrote one.

"This conversation with Carl and Lindsay is so awkward. They’re both trying to be cordial but it’s clear she still hates him," another wrote.

"Lindsay couldn’t wait to stick it to Carl that she managed to get what she wanted for herself with or without him. and good for her," added one.

"This Lindsay/Carl scene is so cringy, I’m dying," commented one.

What else went down in Summer House season 9 episode 2?

On Summer House season 9 episode 2, Lexi told Jesse about the passing of her best friend. Lexi then wept in a confessional talking about how heartbreaking his death was to her. She said she was shattered.

Ciara called out West for his New York Times article where he didn't say nice things about Ciara. She called it a "beta **s move." She specified that the article reiterated how he didn't like her anymore. Paige talked to Craig, her boyfriend, on the video call and filled him in on the details of the cast members.

Later in the episode, Ciara again spoke to West privately, where West admitted she "f**ked up". He told her his intention wasn't to hurt her. She thanked him for apologizing and said in a confessional that she didn't know if she could be friends with West again.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

