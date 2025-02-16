"It was disappointing" — Southern Charm star Craig Conover reacts to ex Paige DeSorbo’s claims about him texting other women

The Southern Charm star Craig Conover has responded to claims made by his ex-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo that he was texting other women during their three-year relationship. During his appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, set to air on Febraury 17, 2025, Conover expressed disappointment over the way DeSorbo and her show, Summer House, handled the situation.

The 36-year-old star stated in a clip obtained by Us Weekly on February 14:

“It was disappointing to see the direction that her and her show went."

The issue began when DeSorbo, 32, alleged during the season 9 premiere of Summer House on February 12 that she caught Conover texting other women while they were together. She made the statement in a scene filmed six months after the rest of the season in summer 2024, following their breakup in November last year.

In the latest interview, Conover denied the accusations, insisting that he had always been loyal.

“I’ve never cheated,” he said.

What else did Southern Charm star Conover say in response to DeSorbo’s allegations?

During the Summer House season 9 premiere, Paige DeSorbo discussed her breakup with Conover and expressed frustration over how it was being portrayed in the media. She told her friends:

“You’re going to let people say that I’m a cheater. I caught you texting two b*****s in the course of our relationship.”

She also accused Conover of not defending her publicly against cheating rumors. Conover addressed these claims during his recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, stating that her comments were filmed well after their split.

“That wasn’t part of our breakup. That was filmed later on,” he explained.

He suggested that DeSorbo was facing backlash for ending the relationship and that her remarks were a response to public criticism. He claimed that it was a part of her “retaliatory scene." The Southern Charm star further defended himself by referencing comments from his co-star Shep Rose.

“Shep was like, ‘That’s the most frustrating thing about you, is how loyal you are,’” Conover said.

Southern Charm star Conover maintained that he was never unfaithful and was disappointed by how the situation unfolded. He expressed gratitude for their three-year relationship, calling it a great experience. He also noted that both he and Paige have grown lately, stating that he is now a much better version of himself, and he believes she is as well.

Timeline of their breakup and public statements

Paige DeSorbo first announced her split from Craig Conover in an episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, which was released on December 30, 2024. She later clarified on the February 3, 2025, episode that the breakup happened over Thanksgiving weekend in November last year.

“Let me say this here and now: I did not move on with some new guy. I’m single. I don’t have a new boyfriend. I did not cheat — not on my ex-boyfriend,” she stated.

She also alleged that Conover continued to behave as if they were still together in the weeks after their breakup. According to her, he participated in Southern Charm press events and carried on as though their relationship had not ended. However, after seeing him on a trip, she decided it was time to make the breakup public.

"I texted [him] whilst he was on this trip and said I’m going to say something on Giggly Squad and we can both start moving forward.”

She said Conover did not respond to her message. The situation escalated further when Conover’s Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll suggested that the cheating rumors were true. During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 30, 2025, Kroll stated:

“I don’t think that those are rumors. I think that they’ve been substantiated.”

DeSorbo denied Kroll’s claims, commenting on an Instagram post from Watch What Happens Live:

“Ahhh yes a man I haven’t spoken to in six months knows exactly what I’m doing.”

Craig Conover and Paige Desorbo attend the Cucculelli Shaheen fashion show in February 2024 (Image via Getty)

In another episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on February 6, he mentioned that he never said she cheated, so he was "not part of this.” He also expressed frustration that Summer House cast members accused him of not defending DeSorbo against online speculation.

Following their split, a source told Us Weekly on December 31, 2024, that Conover had planned to propose before the breakup. The insider explained that their long-distance relationship—DeSorbo living in New York and the Southern Charm star in Charleston—was a major factor in their separation.

“He was really pushing for the next steps and wanted to settle down with her,” the source claimed.

However, DeSorbo was not willing to move to Charleston, reportedly leading to their breakup.

Southern Charm airs every Thursday on Bravo.

