"Showed her a sheet of rings" — Southern Charm star Craig reveals proposal plans ahead of split from Paige

Craig Conover from Southern Charm revealed that Paige DeSorbo had picked out two engagement rings before they broke up. Although the show was filmed in 2024, Paige announced their split on social media in January 2025.

In season 10, episode 9, Craig mentioned that they were close to marriage. At a dinner party at Patricia Altschul's house, he admitted they had talked about getting engaged and said their relationship was going well when Patricia asked about it.

When Patricia asked if Craig had considered giving Paige an ultimatum, he said no, because he liked their current situation. The group started discussing Craig and Paige's relationship, but Craig stopped the conversation by revealing his plans to propose. Craig said he planned to propose by the end of the year.

"Between us, I showed her a sheet of rings and I said, ‘Pick your favorite,’ and she picked two that were my favorite, actually,” Craig said.

Southern Charm star Craig opens up about his future plans with Paige

Patricia was interested in the engagement rings and asked Craig about the shapes Paige had chosen. Craig replied that Paige had picked an emerald cut and an elongated cushion. He added that when he proposed, he would ask Patricia for advice on diamonds, knowing she was knowledgeable about them. Patricia joked that diamonds were one thing she knew well.

The conversation at Patricia's dinner table continued on Southern Charm, with the group asking if Craig would ask Paige to move to Charleston after proposing. Craig responded that they hadn't decided where they would live, but they wouldn't let that uncertainty ruin their happiness. The conversation then shifted after Whitney Sudler-Smith accidentally fell off his chair.

“We don’t know where we’re gonna end up. But we’re not going to let that ruin the happiness of today," Craig stated.

The Southern Charm stars, Paige and Craig, both recently commented on their breakup. Paige explained on the February 3 episode of her podcast, Giggly Squad, that she evaluated their relationship and decided it wasn't working for her. She made it clear that no one was cheated on or blindsided by the split. When announcing their breakup, Paige acknowledged Craig's positive impact on her life.

She credited him with helping her grow and become a more confident person over their three-year relationship. Craig also shared his thoughts on the breakup through an Instagram story on January. He described the situation as unexpected but recognized that he needed to move forward and adapt to his new life.

Meanwhile, in Southern Charm, Shep Rose's relationship with Sienna Evans was also highlighted. Being in a long-distance relationship was proving to be challenging for Shep despite the fact that he felt heavily invested. Shep opened up to his friends Austen Kroll and Craig Conover about struggling with the distance between him and Sienna.

Shep shared his concerns in a confessional, saying he hadn't felt this uncertain about someone since he was 24. He struggled with the challenges of dating someone long-distance, and Sienna's vague responses during video calls made him uneasy.

Though he wasn't usually insecure, Sienna's behavior was making him feel uncertain. Shep realized that when you're deeply into someone, it can cause anxiety and self-doubt, making it feel like the other person has the upper hand.

Bravo released new episodes of Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

