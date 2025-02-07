Southern Charm season 10 episode 9 recap: Patricia hosts guys' dinner while Craig and Paige get into an argument

Episode 9 of Southern Charm's season 10 aired on Bravo on January 30, 2025. This reality TV show follows the lives of Charleston's wealthy elite, focusing on their personal relationships, careers, and luxurious lifestyles.

In the previous episode, Patricia had hosted a sleepover with Madison, where she shared some rumors. Molly had talked to Salley about getting cosmetic surgery. Austen and Craig had continued to disagree about their podcast. JT and Venita had confessed their feelings for each other, but JT had dropped a bombshell.

In the latest episode, Craig and Paige try to learn about beekeeping, but end up questioning their future together. Venita fills Leva in on her conversation with JT. Patricia hosts her annual dinner for the guys, where Shep's relationship becomes the main topic of discussion.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 9?

The latest Southern Charm episode kicked off when Leva called Venita to ask about her dinner with JT the previous week. She was also surprised to hear about JT's girlfriend. Leva spent a lot of time with JT, and found it strange that he never mentioned having a girlfriend. Leva was angry with JT and wondered what his intentions were.

Madison and Austen had met at a bar for drinks. They got along well as friends, even though they had broken up years ago. Austen felt like Madison's "gay best friend". They talked about Austen's conversation with Craig the previous week. Madison advised Austen to play it cool. Austen admitted he missed Madison and wished they could have spent time together like that earlier.

Craig and Paige had considered getting honey bees, which was part of Craig's dream of living on a farm. However, after seeing what it takes to handle bees, Paige gets frightened. Later on Southern Charm, while petting goats, Paige admitted that she didn't think she wanted to live on a farm. This led to another discussion about their relationship. Paige wanted kids, but she wasn't ready yet.

She felt pressure from Craig to have children, which she thought was unfair. Craig had become a father at 31, but he hadn't been ready for kids back then. Paige pointed out that Craig, Austen, and Shep had all had long periods of being bachelors, but now they expected her to settle down quickly. She reminded Craig that she would be the one to carry a baby, so it should be her decision.

Paige had told Craig that if he wanted her to have a baby right away, he would have to leave her. Patricia later hosted her annual guys' dinner with a Napoleonic theme on Southern Charm. New cast member Ryan had joined the group this year. Whitney was shocked to learn that Shep had taken Patricia driving in her Rolls-Royce.

It turned out that Patricia had almost hit a pedestrian and had damaged the car by hitting a curb, as she had trouble seeing. When Craig mentioned that Paige's family was from the Barolo region, Patricia had asked if he had considered giving her an ultimatum. Craig said he was happy with their current situation. However, Whitney had pushed Craig about his plans for the future.

Craig claimed that he planned to propose to Paige and had even shown her some rings. The conversation then turned to Shep's relationship with Sienna. Whitney said that Sienna was not interested in Shep because he was not rich or famous enough. Shep had not wanted to believe Whitney's words, and was hoping that a trip to the Bahamas would remind Sienna of their good times together.

The Southern Charm episode ended with a preview of the rest of the season, which included a dramatic trip to the Bahamas and a scene with Craig, Austen, and Shep after Craig's split.

