"Best gossip in town" — Southern Charm's Madison quips about Patricia revealing a secret about Shep's girlfriend

In the January 30, 2025, episode of Southern Charm, Patricia Altschul told Madison LeCroy that Shep Rose's girlfriend, Sienna Evans, may have lied about how they met.

Sienna had claimed she knew Shep from watching Southern Charm with her grandmother. However, Patricia revealed that Sienna actually approached Whitney, Patricia's son, before meeting Shep. Madison was shocked and asked for more information.

Patricia whispered that Sienna had used an exclusive dating app for wealthy people. Madison guessed the app was Raya, which is known for its celebrity users

"Patricia has the best gossip in town, hands down. Everything she says, I'm like, 'I hadn't heard that before,'" Madison said in a confessional.

Patricia told Madison that she had advised her son Whitney to inform Shep about Sienna's initial contact. However, Whitney told his mother to keep the information secret.

Despite this, Patricia shared the news with Madison, who laughed at the potential consequences. Patricia believed her son should have known better than to confide in her, given her tendency to share information.

Patricia suspected Sienna had ulterior motives for pursuing a relationship with Shep. Madison began to view Sienna differently after hearing the news. She recalled a conversation with Sienna, who had expressed interest in spending more time with their social group. Patricia interpreted Sienna's behavior as calculating and manipulative.

"It sounds like she's [Sienna] working a lot of angles here," said Patricia.

In the latest Southern Charm episode, Shep Rose opened up to Austen Kroll about his feelings for Sienna Evans. He shared that he had a tough week while she was in Africa and was worried when she didn’t contact him for two days after returning.

When he finally reached out, Sienna said she was home in the Bahamas. Shep told her he cared deeply, enjoyed feeling that way, and even considered flying to see her that weekend.

“You’re an important part of my life. And I was worried about you. And I like it honestly because it means I care. I like caring. It makes me a better person. I don’t like not talking to you," Shep wrote.

After the intimate text, Shep shared a selfie of himself and Sienna, expressing his desire to spend more time with her. Sienna responded, apologizing for her distance and explaining that she needed space due to personal issues. Shep found the situation difficult to handle. He confided in Austen on Southern Charm, sharing his emotional struggle.

“It was just really really a tough day. And I went home and got on my couch with — thank God for little Craig — it felt like someone had gutted me," Shep expressed.

Austen offered sympathy but also pointed out that Shep had only spent a short time with Sienna. Austen found it interesting to see Shep so emotionally invested in someone. He thought it made Shep more relatable. However, Austen also questioned how Shep could claim to love someone he had only met a few times.

Catch new episodes of Southern Charm as they air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

