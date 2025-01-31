Southern Charm season 10 episode 8 recap: Patricia and Madison have a sleepover while JT makes a revelation

Episode 8 of Southern Charm season 10 aired on January 30, 2025, on Bravo. The reality TV show follows the lives of Charleston's wealthy elite and focuses on the cast members' personal relationships, careers, and luxurious lifestyles.

In previous episodes, the tension between friends Craig and Austen continued to escalate as Craig went on a fishing trip with Shep and JT. The cast of Southern Charm came together to support Molly at her tuba concert. Meanwhile, JT stirred up drama when he confronted Salley about Gaston.

In the latest episode, Patricia and Madison have a sleepover, during which Patricia spills some rumors. Molly opened up to Salley about cosmetic surgery procedures while Austen and Craig continue to butt heads over their podcast. JT and Venita confessed their feelings for one another, but JT made a revelation that shocked his crush.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 8?

The Southern Charm season 10 episode 8 started with Craig meeting with Austen to talk about their podcast. Craig brought Shep along as a mediator. Before the meeting, Craig discussed the podcast with his business partner, Jerry. Jerry suggested offering Austen $35,000 to $50,000 to buy out his share. Craig decided to start with a $30,000 offer.

Austen decided to reject the proposal, saying he hadn't been thinking about the podcast. Shep told Craig on Southern Charm that he and Austen had thought Craig's actions were just a publicity stunt. Shep also described Craig's behavior as insincere and fake.

“There’s a part of Austen and I that thought it was all a PR thing,” said Shep.

Later, Molly and Salley hung out at a cafe where Salley mentioned getting filler earlier that day, which prompted Molly to share that she had gotten chin filler a few days prior. Salley complained about the pain of getting cosmetic procedures. She later shared her plans to remove her breast implants. Salley mentioned that she had gotten the implants over two years ago because of her ex-fiancé.

Patricia Altschul shared some surprising news with Madison LeCroy at her mansion. She revealed that Shep Rose's girlfriend, Sienna Evans, might have been dishonest about how she met Shep. Sienna had been open about knowing Shep from watching Southern Charm with her grandmother.

However, Patricia shared that Sienna had actually approached Whitney, Patricia's son, before meeting Shep. Madison was shocked by this news. Madison thought Patricia was an excellent source of information. She often shared new and interesting details that Madison hadn't heard before.

"Well, between you and me, [Sienna] approached Whitney before Shep," revealed Patricia.

Jarrett "JT" Thomas and Venita Aspen finally admitted their feelings for each other during a dinner date on Southern Charm. However, JT revealed a surprising twist just afterward: he was already in a relationship. Venita had planned a special homemade dinner for JT, and the evening took a romantic turn. JT acknowledged the chemistry between them, and Venita agreed.

JT confessed his attraction to Venita, and she felt the same way. Unfortunately, the moment was ruined when JT disclosed that he was seeing someone else. Venita was shocked. He explained that his relationship was still new, and he didn't want to cheat. Venita knew JT had been talking to someone, but she didn't think it was serious.

She told JT that she knew he wanted to be with her too. JT agreed but said he couldn't pursue a romance with Venita because of his fear of hurting her. Venita understood JT's concerns but hinted that if they were dating, his behavior would be a deal-breaker.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

