"I'm in a completely different place" — Southern Charm star Salley Carson reflects on calling off her wedding

Salley Carson, featured on Southern Charm season 10, recently shared details about significant moments in her life. In a conversation with People magazine published on January 21, 2025, she reflected on calling off her wedding and her experiences since then.

“I’m in a completely different place than I was when I was on The Bachelor,” she said.

In Southern Charm's January 16, 2025, episode, Carson shared that she got engaged at 22 but canceled the wedding just 25 days before it was supposed to happen. She found out her fiancé had cheated on her.

Southern Charm star Salley Carson's journey from engagement to reality TV show

In the January 16, 2025, episode of Southern Charm, Salley Carson shared details about her engagement and its sudden end. At 22, Carson had plans to get married and start a family with her fiancé.

“We had the big house, and like, he wanted kids, and I thought that I had everything,” Carson explained.

However, her plans changed when she discovered through a direct message that her fiancé had been unfaithful.

“Twenty-five days before the wedding, I got a DM that he had been cheating on me, so I canceled the wedding and moved to Charleston,” she revealed.

After relocating to Charleston, Carson's life took a different direction when she joined Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. She shared with People magazine that she had not sought out the opportunity but was approached by the show's producers. Reflecting on the timing, Carson noted that she was really "sad and depressed."

She explained that the experience, although public, contributed to her understanding of herself. Despite leaving The Bachelor before the limo arrivals, Carson later returned for Bachelor in Paradise in 2022. Acknowledging the challenges of being on reality television, she stated:

“Those shows taught me how to be confident outside of the haters because I really don’t care.”

Salley Carson reflects on her relationship with Andrew Deitz

Salley Carson spoke about her relationship with Andrew Dietz, a fellow cast member in Southern Charm who had previously dated Taylor Ann Green. In a confessional from the January 16 episode, she shared that Dietz's approach to communication was different from what she wanted in a partner.

“Andrew is not my usual type. I am typically with, like, a businessman. But Andrew wants to communicate everything and talk so soft," Carson said.

Carson and Dietz eventually ended their relationship in Southern Charm. However, she told People magazine that she was "glad it happened" because it helped her understand that they were not a good match.

“I tried to be what he wanted me to be and please him, and it’s just not who I am,” she added.

After the breakup, Carson shared her decision to prioritize her personal life and independence. She said that, at the end of the day, she feels supported by her friends, family, career, and the people in her life. Looking ahead, Carson confirmed her plans to remain single for the time being.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Southern Charm, airing every Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.

