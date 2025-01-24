"She changes her mind"— Southern Charm star Craig opens up about relationship uncertainty with Paige

In the latest episode of Southern Charm season 10 episode 7, which was released on January 23, 2025, Craig Conover spent time with Shep Rose and opened up about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo. Craig shared his desire to take their relationship to the next level. However, he expressed frustration with Paige's constant changing of plans.

On the December 30 episode of Paige's Giggly Squad, she announced that Craig and she had split up.

Since the episodes of Southern Charm were filmed earlier, Craig and Paige are shown to be together on the reality show. In the episode, Craig expressed that Paige often had different ideas about important life decisions. He felt that if the decision were up to him, they would already be engaged.

“If it was up to me, we would just be engaged, but she changes her mind a lot about stuff. Ya know?” Craig stated.

Trending

Craig mentioned that Paige would sometimes suggest big plans, like moving to Charleston or building a farmhouse, only to change her mind later. Craig reflected on this decision, saying that waiting a few years to have a child wasn't a major issue for him. However, he worried that Paige might want to delay having children for much longer, potentially up to 10 years.

What happened between Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo?

Paige DeSorbo revealed on her Giggly Squad podcast that she and Craig Conover had broken up after three years together. Paige expressed her deep affection and respect for Craig, calling him one of the kindest people she had ever met. She wished him all the best and believed he deserved happiness.

"I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life... But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force," said Paige.

Paige explained that the breakup was a mutual decision, allowing them to move forward with their lives in their separate directions. Craig Conover shared his surprise about the breakup on his Instagram Stories. He admitted that the sudden split, which happened just before the holidays, left him stunned.

"It’s a three-year relationship, it’s your best friend who you talk to all day every day, and then they’re just gone. So, you know, one day I’ll be able to talk more on it,” expressed Craig.

Southern Charm's Craig explained that he was still trying to process his emotions, which was a normal part of dealing with a breakup. He described the pain of losing his partner of three years, someone he considered his best friend and talked to daily. Craig hinted that he would open up more about the breakup in the future.

In November, Craig Conover had expressed confidence to People that Paige DeSorbo and he would eventually tie the knot and start a family. At the time, he believed their future together was certain.

Craig acknowledged that Paige and he took things at their own pace, without feeling pressured to rush into marriage. He thought that by taking their time, they would share more of their lives with their fans.

“The goal is when we do start to have kids, we'll be able to stay home with them as much as possible,” stated Craig.

Since the Southern Charm star, Paige, lived in New York City and Craig resided in Charleston, South Carolina, their future plans were not yet clear. However, Craig was committed to making their relationship work, no matter what it took.

Catch new episodes of Southern Charm on Thursdays on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback