"I'm still furious" — Southern Charm star JT addresses Craig's allegation about Patricia

On the latest episode of Southern Charm, released on January 16, JT asked Craig to meet up after hearing rumors about himself. For the unversed, Craig had claimed that JT called Patricia a "b*tch." They met at a café near Craig's place, where JT claimed he was still upset about the situation.

"I'm still furious. If there was a infrared camera, you would see heat and smoke emanating, not just from the coffee cup in front of me, from every part of my body and soul. I'm so p**sed off," JT said in a confessional.

He explained to Craig that other friends had confronted him about the alleged comment at the driving range. JT denied making the comment, but Craig brought up a specific incident at the horse race, where JT supposedly made the derogatory comment when Patricia didn't take her cane.

He also suggested that Craig might have misheard him. In a flashback, Craig told others about JT's alleged comment, but when the footage was shown, an "audio not found" message appeared.

Southern Charm stars JT and Craig agree to move on from the debacle

At the café, Craig told JT that he didn't think JT meant to insult Patricia in general but rather in that specific moment. Craig believed JT was frustrated when Patricia didn't take the cane he offered her. JT responded that unless Craig saw him say the words, he couldn't be sure. Craig stood firm, saying he was certain he heard JT use the derogatory term.

In a separate confessional, Craig expressed his conviction that JT had insulted Patricia, recalling his own reaction at the time. The conversation between JT and Craig ended with JT suggesting they agree to disagree. Craig appreciated JT's willingness to meet and clear the air, acknowledging that unresolved issues can be problematic in a small town.

JT, however, felt that Craig was spreading false rumors about him. The Southern Charm star was determined to remain calm and patient, trusting that the truth would eventually come to light.

"He actually is the one spreading lies, gossip and slander about me, and I know it. So, it's hard to hold back and show restraint, but I know it's the only way. It's the key to unlock time for the truth to ultimately come out. And it is going to, I believe that firmly," JT said.

Later, at Salley's party on Southern Charm, Madison and Whitney sat with Austen. Austen asked if they had seen Craig. Madison revealed her anger toward Craig, who had recently met with JT. Whitney expressed that he was surprised, as he thought Craig disliked JT. Madison also felt betrayed, thinking they had a mutual understanding about staying away from JT.

Madison considered confronting Craig about his meeting with JT on Southern Charm. Whitney agreed, and they called Craig over. Austen expressed his hurt feelings about Craig's meeting with JT. Craig explained that he wanted to resolve their issues, as they were both business owners in the community. Ultimately, Austen remained skeptical as he questioned Craig's loyalty.

Madison defended her friendship with Craig but also expressed anger toward his actions. Craig attempted to reassure Madison that he had defended himself and his wife, Paige. However, Austen felt targeted by Craig's actions. Madison ultimately decided to distance herself from Craig, citing his loyalty to his friends and his marriage on Southern Charm.

"I think that Craig is just like, is continuously being a little a**hole. And if he doesn't actually like want to work on our friendship, then fine," said Austen.

Craig invited Austen to go fishing, but Austen declined, feeling that Craig didn't deserve his friendship. Austen believed Craig was being dishonest and didn't want to work on their friendship.

Southern Charm airs on Thursday nights on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

