Southern Charm season 10 episode 6 recap: Salley hosts a party while Paige gives Craig some career advice

Southern Charm, a reality TV show on Bravo that showcases the lives of Charleston's upper class, released its latest episode on January 16, 2025. In season 10's sixth installment, Craig and JT met in person to clear up rumors. Salley hosted a housewarming party and opened up about her new boyfriend, Andrew. Paige offered Craig valuable career advice. Meanwhile, Austen introduced his girlfriend to his parents.

The series focuses on the cast members' relationships, careers, and luxurious lifestyles. Previously, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll's friendship and business partnership had hit a rough patch. Madison LeCroy had also shared worrying news about her husband Brett's health, revealing a tumor had been found in his kidney.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 6?

Trending

As the Southern Charm episode kicked off, JT and Craig met at a café to discuss the rumors spreading among their friends. Craig had accused JT of insulting Patricia. JT denied the allegations and expressed his anger in a confessional as he sat with Craig. JT suggested Craig might have misheard him. Craig stood by his claim, but JT refused to accept it.

The two men agreed to disagree and move forward in their lives. Despite that, JT appreciated Craig's willingness to meet and discuss the issue. To this, Crag said:

"Yeah, I'm happy that you texted me. I appreciate that because we were kind of, like, in limbo."

Later, at Salley's party, Madison and Whitney sat with Austen, discussing Craig's meeting with JT. Madison felt betrayed by Craig's actions, thinking they had a mutual understanding. Austen shared similar sentiments and expressed that he felt hurt by Craig's decision to meet with JT. To clear any misunderstandings, Craig was called over by the group.

When prompted, Craig explained that he met with JT to resolve their issues. However, Madison and Austen remained skeptical. Madison defended her friendship with Craig but expressed anger toward his actions. As everyone dispersed, Austen felt targeted by Craig's actions and declined Craig's invitation to go fishing together.

Speaking of Austen, he and his girlfriend, Audrey Pratt, recently took a significant step in their relationship. They visited Austen's parents, marking an important milestone. Before meeting his parents, Austen asked Audrey if she was nervous, and she admitted feeling anxious.

"I have intentionally waited four months to bring home Audrey because I don't want to do this to my parents — introduce them to a girl that I might not be that serious about and then they're like, 'Aw, I liked her,'" said Austen.

When they arrived at Austen's parents' house on Southern Charm, the topic of children came up, and Audrey expressed her desire to have a big family. Austen's mom was delighted to hear this, but Austen claimed they would take things one step at a time.

Austen reflected on his past relationships, realizing he had often been drawn to drama. However, Audrey was different, and he appreciated her easygoing nature.

During a FaceTime call on Southern Charm, Paige shared her thoughts with Craig. She suggested he quit his podcast with Austen Kroll to focus on his true passion, Sewing Down South, his brick-and-mortar store for his clothing brand. Paige believed the podcast was just a side project and that Craig's heart wasn't in it.

She thought Craig and Austen needed to have a serious talk and consider ending the podcast. Paige's advice came from a place of support; she wanted Craig to focus on what truly made him happy. In another segment, Salley's boyfriend Andrew made an appearance at her housewarming party.

Salley shared her thoughts about Andrew in a confessional on Southern Charm. She said he wasn't her usual type, as she typically dated assertive businessmen. In contrast, Andrew was a good communicator who spoke softly. Salley found this change refreshing and was happy that her preferences were evolving.

Southern Charm airs on Thursday nights on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback